A Sheffield shopping centre is looking to bring back two of the city’s best-known characters.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orchard Square says it is “exploring options” for restoring Fred and Elsie, the steel grinder and buffer girl in the clock tower.

The pair are a nod to Sheffield's cutlery-making history, and have been in residence since the shopping centre opened in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orchard Square clock strikes and Elsie the buffer girl and Fred the grinder appear, October 10, 2006 | nw

Their performances entranced a generation of youngsters. But in recent years they have been more elusive.

And, despite a revamp of Orchard Square which benefited from almost £1m of taxpayers’ cash, they are currently out of service.

In 2022, there were protests when it was announced Orchard Square owner London and Associated Properties would receive £650,000 to develop its open-air entertainment programme, including installing canopies, and £340,000 to turn upper-floor units into eight flats.

Ben Clarke contacted The Star to say: “Please look into why our clock tower in the shopping precinct at Orchard Square no longer has the much-loved animatronics working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They showcase our history of cutlery making and were always a highlight visiting the city centre in the 90s and early 00s.

Canopy in Orchard Square | National World

“It is such a shame. The dull triangular shape of where they once rotated out of to show themselves sits disused and in such a sorry state.”

A spokesperson for Orchard Square said Fred and Elsie were part of the original design built in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in recent years the mechanics had become damaged and required “extensive, specialist repair work.”

They added: “Orchard Square is currently exploring options with relevant partners for restoring the city centre’s renowned clock.”

Works weere not expected to start before Christmas, they added.