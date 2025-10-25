Orchard Square: Shopping centre looks to bring back clock tower characters Fred and Elsie
Orchard Square says it is “exploring options” for restoring Fred and Elsie, the steel grinder and buffer girl in the clock tower.
The pair are a nod to Sheffield's cutlery-making history, and have been in residence since the shopping centre opened in 1987.
Their performances entranced a generation of youngsters. But in recent years they have been more elusive.
And, despite a revamp of Orchard Square which benefited from almost £1m of taxpayers’ cash, they are currently out of service.
In 2022, there were protests when it was announced Orchard Square owner London and Associated Properties would receive £650,000 to develop its open-air entertainment programme, including installing canopies, and £340,000 to turn upper-floor units into eight flats.
Ben Clarke contacted The Star to say: “Please look into why our clock tower in the shopping precinct at Orchard Square no longer has the much-loved animatronics working.
“They showcase our history of cutlery making and were always a highlight visiting the city centre in the 90s and early 00s.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter
“It is such a shame. The dull triangular shape of where they once rotated out of to show themselves sits disused and in such a sorry state.”
A spokesperson for Orchard Square said Fred and Elsie were part of the original design built in 1987.
But in recent years the mechanics had become damaged and required “extensive, specialist repair work.”
They added: “Orchard Square is currently exploring options with relevant partners for restoring the city centre’s renowned clock.”
Works weere not expected to start before Christmas, they added.