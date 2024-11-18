Katy Perry and Peter Kay announce huge new gigs at Sheffield Arena - how to get tickets

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT
Two superstars of music and comedy have announced huge new gigs at Sheffield Arena within the space of 24 hours.

Katy Perry is bringing The Lifetimes Tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The pop legend will be performing hits from across her multi-million-selling back catalogue as well as her latest album, 143, as she returns to the UK for her first tour in more than seven years.

Katy Perry is bringing The Lifetimes Tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, October 10, 2025.
Katy Perry is bringing The Lifetimes Tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, October 10, 2025. | Louisa Meng

The Sheffield show is one of just five UK dates on the tour, with the others being in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Pery, whose biggest hits include Roar, Firework, and California Gurls, said: “It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

How to get presale tickets for Katy Perry

Perry has racked up a remarkable 115 billion streams and boasts worldwide sales of more than 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Tickets for her Sheffield show go on presale this Thursday, November 21, at 10am, and general sale on Friday, November 22, from 10am.

You can access the presale by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter.

Peter Kay extends record-breaking comedy tour

Meanwhile, Peter Kay announced a surprise extension, in an TV ad during the opening episode of I’m A Celebrity yesterday, Sunday, November 17, to his already record-breaking comedy tour.

Peter Kay has announced another Sheffield show as part of his record-breaking comedy tour
Peter Kay has announced another Sheffield show as part of his record-breaking comedy tour | Press Association Images/Press Association Images

Among the new dates announced is his ninth Sheffield show on Saturday, May 3, 2025, tickets for which will go in general sale this Saturday, November 23, from 10am, at www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Kay’s tour began in Manchester back in December 2022 and he recently completed his 100th show at the Manchester AO Arena, having smashed attendance records along the way.

Kay said: “Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”

