Mat Hook is headlining the event at the Hare and Hounds pub in Dore, Sheffield.

The former frontman of the popular Sheffield indie-rock band Kartica will debut his first studio single at the 2023 Dore Gala, before it is officially released later this month.

Mat Hook launched his solo music career in 2022, after a dark period following his father's death and his band's split in the mid-2010s. This Saturday, he will headline a long list of local musicians performing at the Hare and Hounds pub for the Dore Gala 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "People used to hark about how they used to have bands in the car park and so [The Hare and Hound] came to me and asked me to perform."

Most Popular

During his hour-long segment with a five-piece band, Mat will debut his upcoming release 'Runaway Road' - his first solo studio single. He said: "The people I play it to all really, really like it... it's just a bit of a banger.

"It's got an attitude feel to it and it's got a bass-ey sound. It feels like a juggernaut of a song."

An acoustic version of 'Runaway Road' was Mat's first solo release back in 2022. Speaking with The Star in November, he said: "It summarised what I have gone through. It’s a very personal song to me."

Sheffield's Mat Hook will debut his unreleased studio single, 'Runaway Road', this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many Sheffield-based artists and bands will take to the stage in the Hare and Hounds car park this weekend, including Lunarca, Steve Delaney, June, Cruz, Charlotte Branson, Osprey, Brooke Waddle, Sam BK, Kelci Turton and The Thift's Toby Moorwood.

"It should be an absolute barnstormer," Mat said, "Historically, the Dore Gala is really, really big. The pubs want to make a day of it and there will be loads of local, up and coming talent there."

Mat worked with Sidney & Matilda boss and Sheffield's "music cornerstone" Paul Tuffs on the studio version of 'Runaway Road'. It is hoped the song will be officially released in the coming weeks.

The poster for the Dore Festival Gala 2023 - the full list of acts includes Mat Hook, Lunarca, Steve Delaney, June, Cruz, Charlotte Branson, Osprey, Brooke Waddle, Sam BK, Kelci Turton and The Thrifts' Toby Moorwood.