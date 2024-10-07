Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not content with touring currently, John Bishop announces plans for his 25th year in comedy for 2025

John Bishop has announced today he is set for a new UK tour taking place in the later stages of 2025.

The tour comes as the comedian is set to celebrate his 25th anniversary in comedy in the new year.

Here’s the full list of dates for his show, including his huge homecoming performance scheduled in Liverpool.

The comedian, known for his appearances in Skins and The John Bishop Show, is set for 14 shows to commence from October 2025, including a huge homecoming show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on October 24 2025 and a one-off appearance at Manchester’s vaunted Frog and Bucket- the location where Bishop first performed stand up in 2000.

To mark the special occasion also, tickets will be sold for the show at £25 (subject to booking fees), in keeping with the quarter of a century feel to the celebrations.

Speaking about the new tour, Bishop revealed “I can't believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester. It's been a rollercoaster!”

“And I can't thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way. I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you - so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25. I really hope you can come and celebrate with me."

Where is John Bishop performing during his 25th anniversary UK tour?

John Bishop is set to return to the live front in late 2025 performing at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see John Bishop on his 25th anniversary UK tour?

Presale access

For those wishing to pick up tickets ahead of going on general sale, Ticketmaster are offering the chance for fans to sign-up from today ahead of presale tickets going live on October 9 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster from October 11 2024.

Isn’t John Bishop already on tour?

He is indeed! He’s currently finishing off dates throughout the end of 2024 until early 2025 as part of his Back At It UK tour, with tickets still available for the remainder of this tour through Ticketmaster from today.

Will you be going to see John Bishop on his 25th anniversary tour, or have you caught the comedian as part of his Back At It UK tour already this year? Let us know your thoughts about the new stand-up tour by leaving a comment down below.