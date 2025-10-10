Doncaster's electro/punk/goth mashup maestro ,the Jan Doyle Band is back in town, writes Martin Herron

The act plays a rare hometown gig at Doncaster's Unitarian Church as part of Love Music Hate Racism's latest mini music fest on November 1, and plans to bring its own high attitude performance art to the Hall Gate Halloween horrorshow.

The Jan Doyle Band, from Doncaster | Submitted

But before we get into the rather grisly meat of the matter, there's something we should address - it's called the Jan Doyle Band but on stage...well, there 's just one guy...

'That's true now, but it hasn't always been,' said Derek Williams, the man behind the mystery.

“We're basically Doncaster's version of The Fall! I think there's been about 25 or more people in the band over the years.

A lot of great Doncaster musicians have been involved but now somehow there's just me!'

Jan Doyle is just a character I created to explore the many various aspects of myself.'

The initial incarnation of the band took to the stage at Donny's Tut'n'Shive in 2011 and it has since supported such indie icons as Toyah and Republica.

And Derek hasn't just stayed on these shores - he's launched his very own British Invasion by grabbing gigs at hip clubs in New York and St Louis.

'I'm sort of a permanently on line person and I talk to, and share tracks with, musicians from all over the world,' he said.

''I talk to a guy called Chris Cyanide, who runs a very cool club called Lucky 13 in Brooklyn and he offered me a gig,' said Derek, who lives in Belle Vue.

'I've played there twice so I think they like me!'Now he's back in Blighty, Jan has his sights set on stunning his hometown with a set devised to scramble the senses. "As an act, it's basically genre non-binary!" he says.

"It does hover around Gothy aspects of rock and electronica, but there are a lot of other influences in there as well. I like to explore different aspects of musics that excite me.'That eclectic attitude also extends to his live look...

"It took me a while to find my own style but it's been a very exciting journey,' he continues. 'But I like to express different parts of myself and alternative ways of being.'It's not about saying "Look at me, aren't I pretty?" - It's about trying out alternative ways of being and what I can turn into.'

“You don't have to be one thing in life - you can be who or whatever you want. You can explore many different selves - and why wouldn't you want to?'

This open minded attitude is one reason he chose the Love Music Hate Racism showcase to bring his selves back to the Doncaster stage.

'It's about people coming together and realising that differences are just utterly unimportant,' he said.'People are just people - and tomorrow they could be someone utterly different!'

Jan Doyle Band joins Love Music Hate Racism's six band line up at Doncaster's Unitarian Church on Saturday November 1.