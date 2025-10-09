Tori Amos announces new studio album and Sheffield City Hall show

Tori Amos announces her forthcoming new studio album In Times of Dragons, which will be released in spring 2026 alongside an extensive European tour opening at Sheffield City Hall on April 8, 2026.

Since her debut album Little Earthquakes in 1992, the North Carolina-born singer, pianist and songwriter has over the years created a body of work defined by fearless storytelling and a singular musical voice. In Times of Dragons, Amos’ 18th album, continues this tradition, presenting a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence.

"In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

The album release will be supported by Amos’ largest European tour for a decade, spanning 17 countries across April and May 2026. The live shows will see Amos joined once again by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (MD and bass) and Ash Soan (drums) plus the addition of three backing singers - Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavlinka and Hadley Kennary - to perform songs from In Times of Dragons alongside highlights from across her illustrious 35-year career, which has seen eight Grammy nominations and over 12 million global album sales.

With In Times of Dragons, Amos once again brings together the political and the personal in a work which resonates with the urgency of modern times.

Tickets are available via venue presale (accessible my signing up to the Sheffield City Hall Newsletter) on Thursday October 9 - 10am and general sale Friday October 10 - 10am.