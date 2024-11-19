I’m A Celebrity: Moment Dean McCullough shouts ‘this is hell’ as mealworms crawl on his neck in trial teaser
A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m A Celebrity shows Dean McCullough taking on the ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial.
In the 40-second preview clip, Dean can be seen standing up in a sarcophagus as insects are dropped behind his head. On feeling the insects on his neck, he asks Ant and Dec, “What is that?”, to which they reply, “In there are giant mealworms”.
When Dean is asked a question, and he answers correctly, a star drops and he has 30 seconds to release it and push it through the slot.
Dean presented a breakfast radio show on Gaydio, a Manchester-based LGBTQ+ station, before moving to Radio 1, where he hosts an afternoon show with Vicky Hawkesworth.
