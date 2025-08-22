Classic episodes of Educating Yorkshire will soon be easy to watch 📺🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Educating Yorkshire is set to return for a new series.

The classic seasons will soon be available to watch.

But where can you find the old episodes?

After more than a decade, a brand new series of Educating Yorkshire will soon be arriving on our TV screens. The award-winning documentary show is being revived by Channel 4 this autumn.

The fly-on-the-wall series follows life in schools throughout a full academic year. It initially started back in 2011 with Educating Essex before coming to Yorkshire for the 2013 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly five years after the most recent edition of Educating… aired, Channel 4 has revived the show and is returning to Yorkshire. But before inviting viewers back into Thornhill Community Academy, the broadcaster is making the classic episodes available once again.

How can you watch old Educating Yorkshire episodes?

Classic episodes of Educating Yorkshire are coming to Channel 4 | Channel 4

A date has not yet been set for the 2025 edition of the show, but it is just around the corner. The first teaser was recently revealed by Channel 4 and was done in an incredible one-take style.

If you are wanting to re-watch - or simply watch for the first time - the old Educating Yorkshire and the other seasons now is the perfect time. Channel 4 is set to add all of the old seasons to its on demand service tomorrow (August 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes Educating Essex, Educating the East End, Educating Greater Manchester, and of course Educating Yorkshire. There is also Educating: What I Wish I’d Known… as well.

The full boxsets of the classic seasons will be available from Saturday, August 23.

When is Educating Yorkshire 2 set to start?

A date has not yet been set for the 2025 revival of the award-winning documentary but it is very close. As mentioned previously, a teaser trailer has been released recently and schoolkids from across Yorkshire have been enlisted to help promote it.

Channel 4 will announce a release date in due course.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.