Reading and Leeds Festival is taking place this weekend.

BBC has confirmed its coverage plans - including on TV.

But which acts can you watch on the television?

Some of the biggest names in the music world have been signed up for the latest edition of Reading and Leeds Festival. The dual events feature the same line-ups just on different days.

My colleague Benjamin Jackson has put his expert music knowledge to provide in depth guides for the festivals. From how to find the shuttles, the banned items and how much alcohol you can bring into the campgrounds.

If you aren’t able to attend in person, you might be wondering if you can follow along at home this weekend. The BBC has announced its plans, including which acts will be televised.

Chappell Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, Travis Scott and Hozier are headliners for this year. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Reading and Leeds Festival on TV in 2025?

Chappell Roan is a headliner at Reading and Leeds Festival | Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

The BBC has announced that it will once again be providing TV coverage of the iconic dual festivals this August bank holiday. It includes a highlight show once the music has stopped.

BBC One will broadcast three special shows which will feature highlights of the headline sets from Chappell Roan and Bring Me The Horizon. I know in my house we will be tuning in for Chappell’s set, it is sure to be a can’t miss.

Chappell Roan @ Reading and Leeds Festival 2025 will broadcast on Friday (August 22) at 10.40pm on BBC One. The broadcast is due to last for approximately an hour, according to the schedule.

For fans of something heavier, Bring Me The Horizon’s headline set will also be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday (August 23). It will start at 11.55pm and will run through to 1am on Sunday morning (August 24).

If you are feeling the post-festival blues next week, BBC One will broadcast a special Reading and Leeds Festival highlights show on Thursday August 28 at 11:40pm.

Can you watch Reading and Leeds Festival on BBC iPlayer?

Similar to its coverage of Glastonbury Festival, BBC will have a live channel on iPlayer with performances from stages including the Main Stage. Kicking off at 2:00pm each day from Friday to Sunday (August 22-24) it will be presented by Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri.

The Channel will see Jack and Sian guide viewers at home through the festival highlights, performances from the Main Stage and Chevron Stage, and behind-the-scenes moments with special guests.

Performances and highlight tracks will be available on-demand via iPlayer for 30 days following the festival, while a special compilation featuring standout moments from across the weekend will be available to stream for 12 months.

Viewers can now dive into the most memorable performances and enjoy festival highlights from past years, available to watch on-demand or stream on the Reading & Leeds Hits Channel, all on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio 1 will also be presenting live from Reading to deliver all the most memorable moments across the weekend directly to listeners, from exclusive backstage interviews to headline performances from some of the world’s biggest artists. Listeners can tune in via BBC Sounds and on Radio 1.

Vicky Hawkesworth, Nat O’Leary, Minah Shannon, Sam and Danni will be covering the festival on Radio 1 across the weekend.

