A hit play about a lost Sheffield shop, which was truly one of a kind, is coming to the city which inspired it.

Grandma’s Shop tells the story of a second-hand clothes store on Devonshire Street which had no name, and the woman who ran it - a well-known Sheffield eccentric called Hilda Flower.

The one-woman show was written and is performed by Hilda’s granddaughter, Julie Flower, and went down a storm with audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Julie Flower in her one woman show Grandma's Shop, about her grandmother Hilda Flower and the unique second-hand store she ran on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre. Photo: Flavia Fraser-Cannon | Flavia Fraser-Cannon

It has inspired a wave of nostalgia for the 1970s and 80s, when the shop, located between what was the Rare & Racy bookstore and Mr. Kite’s Wine Bar, was a popular haunt for the city’s bohemian community, including musicians.

Julie told how the play had sparked memories of that era among many of those who have watched it, including the notoriously scratchy Izal medicated toilet tissue, made in Sheffield, the very mention of which is enough to send a shudder through the generations of schoolchildren who used it.

People stockpiled Izal toilet tissue

“It features in the play and I had to buy some on ebay at a quite extortionate cost because you can’t really get hold of it now they don’t make it anymore,” she said.

“One guy from South Yorkshire who came to see the play in Edinburgh told me he knew quite a few people who had stockpiled the stuff in their cellars.”

Another very Sheffield reference in the play is to dripping cakes, which Julie had to explain to audiences in Scotland but is hoping she won’t have to when she brings it to Sheffield’s EPPiC Theatre, on Well Lane, Ecclesfield, this Sunday, November 10.

The show also brought back memories for Julie’s father of the old Marshall & Snelgrove department store on Fargate in Sheffield city centre, which was one of a number across the country, before the company became part of the Debenhams group.

Hilda Flower and, left, the popular second-hand shop she ran on Devonshire Street, Sheffield city centre, during the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Her story inspired the play Grandma's Shop, written by her granddaughter, Julie Flower, who used to help out at the shop. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Geoffrey Beattie | Picture Sheffield/Geoffrey Beattie

And it has had people reminiscing about other shops and fashions of the time.

“I have these vintage carrier bags in the show,” Julie said. “I couldn’t tell you the number of people who have said to me they remember when the WHSmith logo was like that or who have said the play made them think about going into Woolworths and buying some vinyl and some pick and mix.”

‘Magical, four-storey dressing-up box’

Hilda’s rather ramshackle store, the profits from which she used to feed the many stray cats for which she cared, was an outlier in what was at the time one of Sheffield’s most fashionable shopping parades.

Julie used to help out there at weekends and recalled how stepping inside was like ‘entering a magical, four-storey dressing-up box’.

But it was only while researching her grandmother’s story that she came to appreciate what a remarkable character Hilda had been.

The shop, which Hilda had opened in the 1960s to support herself following her legal separation from her husband the previous decade, closed in the mid-1990s, and Hilda sadly died in 2007.

Julie told how she had feared she might get bored performing the same show night after night but that wasn’t the case.

“It actually felt really cosy and nice to have this time with Grandma. Sometimes it almost felt like we were both on stage,” she said.

“The audience reaction has been lovely. People have been really moved by it and have wanted to tell me about their family history.”

Julie is looking forward to bringing the show to Sheffield, where she hopes some audience members may remember shopping at her gradmother’s store.

She said the one thing worrying her is how her Sheffield accent will go down since she hasn’t lived in the city since she was 18.

Grandma’s Shop is coming to EPPiC Theatre, Well Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9TP on Sunday, November 10, at 3pm.

For tickets, priced £9 (£8 65+ concessions), visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/sheffield/the-eppic-theatre/grandmas-shop-by-julie-flower