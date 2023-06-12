News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 photos showing fashion stores city shopped at in the 1960s and 70s, including BHS and C&A

It was an era famous for its fashion, from mini skirts to flares and platform boots, and the streets of Sheffield reflected the latest trends.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

These nostalgic images show some of the most popular fashion stores in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s, where style conscious shoppers headed in their droves all those years ago. This retro photo gallery, showing how fashions have changed over the decades, features many shops which have long since been lost. British Home Stores, on The Moor, C&A and Peter Robinson, on High Street, and March the Tailor are just some of the businesses shown.

All the photos in this gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Marshall and Snelgrove, fashion specialists on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1965

1. Marshall and Snelgrove

Marshall and Snelgrove, fashion specialists on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Flynn's Fashion House, gown manufacturers, on Spital Hill, Sheffield, in June 1965

2. Flynn's Fashion House

Flynn's Fashion House, gown manufacturers, on Spital Hill, Sheffield, in June 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The fashion department store Peter Robinson and ladies outfitters C and A Modes, on High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1964

3. Fashion giants

The fashion department store Peter Robinson and ladies outfitters C and A Modes, on High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1964 Photo: Picture Sheffield/D. Fletcher

A woman models a fur coat from the fashion department of the Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-operative Society. Exact date unknown

4. Fur coat

A woman models a fur coat from the fashion department of the Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-operative Society. Exact date unknown Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

