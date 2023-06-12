These nostalgic images show some of the most popular fashion stores in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s, where style conscious shoppers headed in their droves all those years ago. This retro photo gallery, showing how fashions have changed over the decades, features many shops which have long since been lost. British Home Stores, on The Moor, C&A and Peter Robinson, on High Street, and March the Tailor are just some of the businesses shown.