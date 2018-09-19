This was Arctic Monkeys’ setlist at Sheffield Arena last night

Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in their home city for five years last night at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena.
And it was a triumphant return for the Sheffield band as they played to a sell-out crowd – the first of a run of four shows at the arena.
In the run-up to last night’s gig fans had been speculating as to what the setlist would be after a number of their most iconic tunes were missing from their performances on the current UK tour.
As it turned out the band mixed up the setlist for last night’s show giving some songs a run out for the first time on this tour.
Here is last night’s setlist in full:
Four Out of Five
Brianstorm
Teddy Picker
505
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
From the Ritz to the Rubble
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
Fluorescent Adolescent
One Point Perspective
Do Me a Favour
Cornerstone
Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
Knee Socks
The Ultracheese
Snap Out of It
Do I Wanna Know?
Arabella
Crying Lightning
I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
Pretty Visitors
Star Treatment
R U Mine?
