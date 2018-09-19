This was Arctic Monkeys’ setlist at Sheffield Arena last night

Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in their home city for five years last night at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena.

And it was a triumphant return for the Sheffield band as they played to a sell-out crowd – the first of a run of four shows at the arena.

In the run-up to last night’s gig fans had been speculating as to what the setlist would be after a number of their most iconic tunes were missing from their performances on the current UK tour.

As it turned out the band mixed up the setlist for last night’s show giving some songs a run out for the first time on this tour.

Here is last night’s setlist in full:

Four Out of Five

Brianstorm

Teddy Picker

505

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

From the Ritz to the Rubble

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Fluorescent Adolescent

One Point Perspective

Do Me a Favour

Cornerstone

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Knee Socks

The Ultracheese

Snap Out of It

Do I Wanna Know?

Arabella

Crying Lightning

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Pretty Visitors

Star Treatment

R U Mine?

