Arctic Monkeys Sheffield review: ‘I ain't seen ya for ages!’ A triumphant homecoming for city’s rock ‘n’ roll heroes

“We’re the Arctic Monkeys from High Green baby!” declared Turner to the screaming hoards.

In short, it was incredible. The long awaited return of the Sheffield super group was well worth it.

Arctic Monkeys playing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Tuesday September 18th 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

A friend of mine said he bought tickets for Arctic Monkeys' home coming show before their latest album was dropped online (and hit the shelves for those who still buy physical records).

He gave it a listen and jokingly said he'd have to take a pillow and a deckchair to Sheffield Arena.

The new album, mainly, is a kick-back, mellow piece of work - a world away from the in-your-face indie sound of 2006. The current melody would be more likely to have you slumped in a comfy chair with a nice whiskey rather than getting a pint of lager lobbed over your noggin.

But on this showing alone, the comfy chairs should be left at home as the High Green lads brought the house down with a solid mix of old and new.

“I ain’t seen ya for ages,” announced Turner as fans hung onto every word.

The set was a perfect combination of timeless classics which got me nostalgic about my teenage years. But it still had the class and charm from its new sound.

Beggining with Four Stars out of Five from the latest album, Turner swiftly transcended into Teddy Picker and Ritz to Rubble - both sent the Arena jumping.

Arguably Sheffield's best music export since Def Leppard, Arctic Monkeys are a completely different outfit to the lads who sported Adidas Gazelle trainers and Fred Perry polo-shirts across pubs and clubs around the city.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino - their sixth album - takes another twist from AM which was lauded as a solid rock album.

Hip-swinging Turner was on top form - a true performer at the top of his game.

He didn't disappoint on his return to his beloved Sheffield and the natives more than made their appreciation known.

He strutted out in front of thousands of screaming fans with that coolness and swagger which has become accustom to every show the band puts on.

Dressed in dark bootleg trousers, jacket to match and a white open shirt collar popped up (like antenna), the 32-year-old singer was without doubt star of the show; his excellent wide range and unique, rich tone impressing throughout, as he acted out many of the song lyrics and danced along.

Even the most hardened disciples of the band's early sound could not deny this was a complete masterclass.

Four Stars Out of Five is the standout record on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino but on this showing, only five will do.

If you're going this week to any of the sell-out Steel City shows, you're in for a treat.