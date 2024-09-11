This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Get Up Kids celebrate 25 years of “Something To Write Home About” in 2025.

Hallowed second-wave emo group The Get Up Kids have announced a series of UK tour dates for 2025.

The group hit the road next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, “Something To Write Home About.”

Here’s how you can get presale tickets head of the event going on sale, alongside the locations they set to perform in.

Such is the esteem the album has among music fans that it’s set for a reissue through Polyvinyl Record Co, containing a remaster of the album undertaken by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound and with an additional 12 tracks of rare or previously unreleased tracks.

Speaking about the initial recording of “Something To Write Home About,” guitarist and vocalist Matt Pryor revealed: ““Our first record is what it is—its imperfections are one of the things that people like about it. But I personally wanted us to record something that sounded like a real band, that sounded professional and, you know, big.”

The album entered the US Heatseekers Album chart at #31 upon its initial release, while a 2015 vinyl reissue managed to attain 16th position upon release on the Billboard Vinyl chart.

Here’s where the hallowed act isperforming in the UK during their 2025 tour, and how you can get tickets - including presale tickets - ahead of the start of The Get Up Kids’ first show.

Where are The Get Up Kids performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

The Get Up Kids have added European and UK tour dates for 2025 as they continue to celebrate the anniversary of their breakthrough record, "Something To Write Home About." | Shawn Brackbill

The Get Up Kids are confirmed to be performing at the following venues in the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see The Get Up Kids on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Those looking to get presale access for tickets to see The Get Up Kids on their UK tour can sign up to the band’s mailing list and access them from September 13 2024 at 10am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence from 10am on September 16 2024 through Ticketweb.

What have The Get Up Kids been performing live recently?

The band are currently celebrating the anniversary of “Something To Write Home About” with a US leg of their tour; at their most recent show in Portland, Oregon, the band performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM):

Holiday

Action & Action

Valentine

Red Letter Day

Out of Reach

Ten Minutes

The Company Dime

My Apology

I'm a Loner Dottie, a Rebel

Long Goodnight

Close to Home

I'll Catch You

Encore:

Campfire Kansas

Central Standard Time

Stay Gold, Ponyboy

Forgive and Forget

Shorty

Don't Hate Me

Are you a fan of The Get Up Kids and looking forward to their 2025 UK tour? Would you like to let other music fans know the importance of the group in the emo/rock genre? You can let us know by leaving a comment down below.