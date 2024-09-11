The Get Up Kids: iconic US rock band celebrate anniversary of breakthrough album with UK tour in 2025
- Hallowed second-wave emo group The Get Up Kids have announced a series of UK tour dates for 2025.
- The group hit the road next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, “Something To Write Home About.”
- Here’s how you can get presale tickets head of the event going on sale, alongside the locations they set to perform in.
Fans of second-wave emo are in for a treat in 2025, as US rock act The Get Up Kids celebrate the anniversary of their breakthrough album with a UK tour.
The tour marks the 25th anniversary of their highly-influential album “Something To Write Home About,” considered a watershed moment in the second-wave emo movement and influencing a newer generation of artists including Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.
Such is the esteem the album has among music fans that it’s set for a reissue through Polyvinyl Record Co, containing a remaster of the album undertaken by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound and with an additional 12 tracks of rare or previously unreleased tracks.
Speaking about the initial recording of “Something To Write Home About,” guitarist and vocalist Matt Pryor revealed: ““Our first record is what it is—its imperfections are one of the things that people like about it. But I personally wanted us to record something that sounded like a real band, that sounded professional and, you know, big.”
The album entered the US Heatseekers Album chart at #31 upon its initial release, while a 2015 vinyl reissue managed to attain 16th position upon release on the Billboard Vinyl chart.
Here’s where the hallowed act isperforming in the UK during their 2025 tour, and how you can get tickets - including presale tickets - ahead of the start of The Get Up Kids’ first show.
Where are The Get Up Kids performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?
The Get Up Kids are confirmed to be performing at the following venues in the following dates:
- June 3 2025: Marble Factory, Bristol
- June 4 2025: Rescue Room, Nottingham
- June 5 2025: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- June 7 2025: Gorilla, Manchester
- June 8 2025: St Luke’s, Glasgow
- June 10 2025: Northumbria University, Newcastle
- June 11 2025: Electric Ballroom, London
When can I get tickets to see The Get Up Kids on their 2025 UK tour?
Presale access
Those looking to get presale access for tickets to see The Get Up Kids on their UK tour can sign up to the band’s mailing list and access them from September 13 2024 at 10am.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will commence from 10am on September 16 2024 through Ticketweb.
What have The Get Up Kids been performing live recently?
The band are currently celebrating the anniversary of “Something To Write Home About” with a US leg of their tour; at their most recent show in Portland, Oregon, the band performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM):
- Holiday
- Action & Action
- Valentine
- Red Letter Day
- Out of Reach
- Ten Minutes
- The Company Dime
- My Apology
- I'm a Loner Dottie, a Rebel
- Long Goodnight
- Close to Home
- I'll Catch You
Encore:
- Campfire Kansas
- Central Standard Time
- Stay Gold, Ponyboy
- Forgive and Forget
- Shorty
- Don't Hate Me
Are you a fan of The Get Up Kids and looking forward to their 2025 UK tour? Would you like to let other music fans know the importance of the group in the emo/rock genre?
