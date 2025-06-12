Genius Game fans have all made the same demand of ITV after the first season ended 🚨

Genius Game has crowned its very first winner on ITV.

Viewers are all making the same demand on social media.

But who won the first season of the David Tennant hosted show?

After weeks of fierce competition and numerous brain-melting challenges, Genius Game has come to a conclusion. The David Tennant hosted show has crowned its first ever winner after a dramatic final.

The two remaining contestants faced off against each other in a best-of-three Death Match in a bid to secure victory. As the show came to an end, fans were quick to take to social media to make the same demand of ITV.

But who came out victorious in the reality competition? Here’s all you need to know:

Who won the first season of Genius Game?

Genius Game on ITV | Remarkable Entertainment /ITV

Based on a Korean series called The Genius, ITV’s newest game show challenged some of the country's brightest minds to prove themselves in a gauntlet of fiendish games. Designed to not just test their intellectual acumen, the challenges also encouraged them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents.

David Tennant was on hosting duty and the cast originally included 11 contestants. However over the weeks that was whittled down to just two for the final - which took place yesterday (June 11).

Genius Game host David Tennant | Remarkable Entertainment /ITV

Poker player and comedian Ken Cheng came out victorious and is the first ever winner of Genius Game. He triumphed over fellow finalist Charlotte Yeung.

Genius Game fans make the same demand to ITV

Following the conclusion of the series last night, fans of the programme quickly took to social media to demand ITV renew it for a second season. The future of the show has yet to be confirmed either way, although Daily Mail reported back in May that it had been reduced to just one episode a week because of ‘abysmal’ ratings - so it doesn’t look good.

One fan wrote: “Has Genius Game been perfect? Well, no! But for a first series it’s been pretty strong despite the glaring issues. It’s a shame we won’t be getting a second series because I really feel this could be something huge if they were given the chance to grow and change.”

Another echoed this and added: “Despite its flaws (I actually found this finale to be the weakest episode) I really enjoyed Genius Game! I wish people gave it a chance as it did get better and it did have some genuinely “genius” gameplay which was incredibly exciting to watch. Shame it’ll never get a Season 2…”

A person said: “Please ITV give this show a second series, one of the best reality competition shows out there.”

