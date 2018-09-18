The clever McDonald’s trick to getting a huge breakfast McMuffin in Sheffield 

Everyone knows there are lots of little tricks and hacks you can try at McDonald’s but this could be the best yet.

Sheffield loves its McDonald’s, judging by how many restaurants there are across the city.

McDonald's in Sheffield

McDonald's is hiring in Sheffield - and this is what you could be asked at an interview

And nobody would complain if they saw their favourite meal double in size.

Well, that’s exactly what you can do with your breakfast McMuffin, according to the Liverpool Echo.

For an extra £1.40 you can double your favourite morning meal and have a towering Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin.

A standard Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin comes with two sausage patties and one slice of egg.

But, by using the restaurant’s app, you can add in a number of extras to make your meal even more filling.

'New and improved' Meadowhall McDonald's reopens after six weeks CLOSED for refurbishment

Using the app, you can order an extra slice of cheese as well as another sausage, egg and a slice of bacon.

All you need to do is download the McDonald’s App on your phone and select your nearest restaurant before placing your order.

Under breakfasts, choose McMuffin and then you will see a symbol of a chef’s hat.

Click on this and you can alter you meal to add in the all important extras.

Why you could face a driving BAN for using Apple Pay at Sheffield McDonald's or KFC drive-thru

A Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin, costing £2.79, contains 565 calories but the customised version has a huge 945.

This is almost half of a woman’s recommended 2,000 calories a day.