These memorable photos from our archive take you back to life in Sheffield in 1975.
Retro steps back in time to 1975 with these black and white images that include Longley swimming pool, Whit sings, royal visits, tennis players and much more
1. Cutlery shop
Mrs Ashby, owner of the Wee Cutlery Shop in Howard Street, Sheffield, on November 17,1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Ingle
Brendan Ingle, boxer, pictured on October 13, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Swimming pool
Swimmers and sun bathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Centenary
Crowds enjoying the Firth Park Centenary Celebrations on August 17, 1975 Photo: Waistell
