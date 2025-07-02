Sheffield Retro: 16 pictures show city life in 1975, 50 years ago, including boxing icon Brendan Ingle

By Jane Salt
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:08 BST
Sheffield was a very different place 50 years ago – and these pictures bring it right back.

These memorable photos from our archive take you back to life in Sheffield in 1975.

Retro steps back in time to 1975 with these black and white images that include Longley swimming pool, Whit sings, royal visits, tennis players and much more

Mrs Ashby, owner of the Wee Cutlery Shop in Howard Street, Sheffield, on November 17,1975

1. Cutlery shop

Mrs Ashby, owner of the Wee Cutlery Shop in Howard Street, Sheffield, on November 17,1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Brendan Ingle, boxer, pictured on October 13, 1975

2. Ingle

Brendan Ingle, boxer, pictured on October 13, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Swimmers and sun bathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975

3. Swimming pool

Swimmers and sun bathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Crowds enjoying the Firth Park Centenary Celebrations on August 17, 1975

4. Centenary

Crowds enjoying the Firth Park Centenary Celebrations on August 17, 1975 Photo: Waistell

