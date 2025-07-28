Bloodstock 2025: Set times and stage clashes ahead of this year's festival
- Your set times have been revealed by Bloodstock Open Air 2025.
- This year’s festival is set to be headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira.
- Here’s what time your favourite acts are performing across the festival site this year and who is set to clash with who.
It’s just over a week until Catton Hall comes alive with the heavy sound of music, as Bloodstock Open Air invites metal fans to congregate and commune with one another for another year.
Headlined this year by Trivium, Machine Head, and Gojira, there is a bit of nostalgia this year, as we previously discovered, with the likes of Fear Factory, Nailbomb, Static-X, and Obituary set to perform across the smaller stages throughout the four-day event.
While organisers have released the set times (as of writing) ahead of next week’s metal festival in Derbyshire, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find out what time some of the biggest names in metal are performing, and who is set to clash with whom. Will you get to take in an entire main stage set if you’re planning on seeing Static-X over the weekend, or will you have to skip Ministry in order to see Thrashist Regime?
Here’s your set times for Bloodstock 2025 and those all-important stage clashes to help you make your decisions before the eleventh-hour.
Bloodstock 2025 - full list of set times and stage splits
All information correct as of writing and sourced from Clash Finder; additional changes can be followed through the official Bloodstock 2025 app on Android and iOS.
Thursday August 7 2025
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 17:30 - 18:10: Dead Flesh
- 18:35 - 19:15: Fourway Kill
- 19:40 - 20:25: Gnome
- 21:00 - 22:00: All for Metal
- 22:40 - 23:55: Me and that Man
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Pressplay
New Blood
- 23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco
VIP
- 20:00 - 20:40: Robbed Zombie
- 00:00 - 00:40: The Serpent’s Lair Sirens
Friday August 8 2025
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- 10:45 - 11:25: Shrapnel
- 11:45 - 12:25: Famyne
- 12:45 - 13:25: Konvent
- 13:45 - 14:30: Flotsam and Jetsam
- 14:55 - 15:40: Paleface Swiss
- 16:05 - 16:50: Orange Goblin
- 17:15 - 18:15: Lacuna Coil
- 18:55 - 20:10: Emperor
- 21:10 - 22:40: Trivium
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 10:30 - 11:00: Ofnus
- 11:20 - 11:50: Turin
- 12:10 - 12:40: Lock Horns
- 13:10 - 13:50: My Dilligence
- 14:20 - 15:00: Rough Justice
- 15:40 - 16:20: Shade Empire
- 17:00 - 17:40: Eihwar
- 18:25 - 19:10: High Parasite
- 20:00 - 21:00: Nailbomb
- 22:40 - 23:55: Kataklysm
- 00:00 - 02:00: The Blood Rave with DJs Little M and Lloyd
EMP
- 14:30 - 15:00: Insidious Void
- 15:40 - 16:10: Shrike
- 16:50 - 17:20: Helldown
- 18:20 - 19:00:Lust Ritual
- 20:15 - 20:55: Desolator
New Blood
- 10:30 - 11:00L The Machinist
- 11:15 - 11:45: LOWDOWN
- 12:00 - 12:30: tealdeer
- 12:45 - 13:15: Compounds
- 13:30 - 14:00: ThunarWülf
- 14:15 - 14:45: Baelfyr
- 15:00 - 15:30: OGUN
- 15:45 - 16:15: If It Bleeds
- 16:30 - 17:00: Rascal
- 17:15 - 17:45: VMBRA
- 18:00 - 18:30: LN
- 18:45 - 19:15: Backseat Juliet
- 19:30 - 20:00: Devilhusk
- 23:00 - 02:00: DJs Dawn Debenham and Darren "Deadsoul" Smith
VIP
- 20:00 - 20:40: L1nkn P4rk
Saturday August 9 2025
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- 10:45 - 11:25: Cage Fight
- 11:45 - 12:25: The Spirit
- 12:45 - 13:25: Warbringer
- 13:45 - 14:30: Heriot
- 14:55 - 15:40: Creeper
- 16:05 - 16:50: Kublai Khan TX
- 17:15 - 18:15: Fear Factory
- 18:55 - 20:10: Ministry
- 21:10 - 22:40: Machine Head
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 10:30 - 11:00: Ireosis
- 11:20 - 11:50: Vnder A Crvmbling Moon
- 12:10 - 12:40: Ba'al
- 13:10 - 13:50: Pengshui
- 14:20 - 15:00: Waterlines
- 15:40 - 16:20: Phoenix Lake
- 17:00 - 17:40: Neon Fly
- 18:25 - 19:10: Undeath
- 20:10 - 21:10: Breed 77
- 22:40 - 23:55: Static-X
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Arockalypse and splendid guest DJs RAISED BY OWLS
EMP
- 14:30 - 15:00: Crown Solace
- 15:40 - 16:10: Tiberius
- 16:50 - 17:20: Rites to Ruin
- 18:20 - 19:00: Bad Smell
- 20:15 - 20:55: Thrashist Regime
New Blood
- 10:30 - 11:00: Symbyote
- 11:15 - 11:45: Adfeilion
- 12:00 - 12:30: Exorcism
- 12:45 - 13:15: Prodigal
- 13:30 - 14:00: Zebulon
- 14:15 - 14:45: Mantis Defeats Jaguar
- 15:00 - 15:30: Mechromorph
- 15:45 - 16:15: Nothing Speaks
- 16:30 - 17:00: Fortune Teller
- 17:15 - 17:45: Head Dent
- 18:00 - 18:30: HeKz
- 18:45 - 19:15: Unnatural Order
- 19:30 - 20:00: Fight The Champ
- 23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco
VIP
- 20:00 - 20:40: Tool Shed
Sunday August 10 2025
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- 10:45 - 11:25: Ghosts of Atlantis
- 11:45 - 12:25: One Machine
- 12:45 - 13:25: Rivers of Nihil
- 13:45 - 14:30: August Burns Red
- 14:55 - 15:40: Feuerschwanz
- 16:05 - 16:50: The Black Dahlia Murder
- 17:15 - 18:15: Lord of the Lost
- 18:55 - 20:10: Mastodon
- 21:10 - 22:40: Gojira
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 10:30 - 11:00: Apathy UK
- 11:35 - 12:05: Barbarian Hermit
- 12:50 - 13:30: Wall
- 14:20 - 15:00: Dogma
- 15:40 - 16:20: Lowen
- 17:00 - 17:40: Siglos
- 18:25 - 19:10: Thrown
- 20:00 - 21:00: 3 Inches of Blood
- 22:40 - 23:55: Obituary
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Rich Harris
EMP
- 14:30 - 15:00: The Five Hundred
- 15:40 - 16:10: Maatkare
- 16:50 - 17:20: Orme
- 18:20 - 19:00: Phon
- 20:15 - 20:55: Z Machine
New Blood
- 10:30 - 11:00L The Cartographer
- 11:15 - 11:45: Spitting Teeth
- 12:00 - 12:30: Theocracide
- 12:45 - 13:15: Ocean Planet
- 13:30 - 14:00: Rizen
- 14:15 - 14:45: Monochrome
- 15:00 - 15:30: Surya
- 15:45 - 16:15: Headcount
- 16:30 - 17:00: KOBA
- 17:15 - 17:45: PREYRS
- 18:00 - 18:30: Speak In Whispers
- 18:45 - 19:15: Ruled By Raptors
- 19:30 - 20:00: BAD EARTH
VIP
- 18:30 - 19:10: Nevermind The Bloodstocks
- 19:55 - 20:35: Slipknowt
What are some of the major clashes taking place at Bloodstock 2025?
Though by no means the worst festival when it comes to stage clashes, there are still some big decisions to be made for those attending Bloodstock Open Air this year.
Friday August 8 2025
- 18:55 - 19:10: Emperor (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. High Parasite (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 20:00 - 20:10: Emperor (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. Nailbomb (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 20:00 - 20:40: Nailbomb (Sophie Lancaster Stage) vs. L1nkn P4rk (VIP Stage)
- 22:40 - 22:40 (exact start/end): Trivium (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Kataklysm (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)
Saturday August 9 2025
- 18:55 - 19:10: Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 20:10 - 20:10 (exact start/end): Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)
- 20:00 - 20:40: Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage - from 20:10) vs. Tool Shed (VIP Stage)
- 22:40 - 22:40 (exact start/end): Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Static-X (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)
Sunday August 10 2025
- 18:55 - 19:10: Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 18:30 - 19:10: Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) vs. Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage)
- 20:00 - 20:10: Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)
- 19:55 - 20:35: 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage - from 20:00) vs. Slipknowt (VIP Stage)
- 22:40 - 22:40 (exact start/end): Gojira (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Obituary (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)
Are there any tickets left to attend Bloodstock 2025?
For the chance of grabbing any last minute tickets ahead of this year’s festival, head on over to the ticketing section of Bloodstock Open Air 2025 for more information and accommodation options.
Looking for set times for other festivals taking place in the United Kingdom this year? Take a look at the main stage and Chevron stage times for Leeds and Reading 2025, or the programming of performances at Creamfields 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.