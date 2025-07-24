Still undecided whether to head to Bloodstock Open Air this year? Perhaps a history lesson about the festival might aid your decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloodstock 2025 is only a few short weeks away - the second metal and rock festival taking place in Derbyshire this year.

But for those unfamiliar with the festival, what are its roots, and does it predate Download Festival?

Here’s a brief history of the metal festival - from when it became Bloodstock Open Air through to some of the headline acts throughout the years.

Start your festival packing once again, metal fans - it’s no more than two weeks until Bloodstock Open Air takes place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bloodstock isn't just about the current line-up; it boasts a fascinating journey from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the UK's premier independent metal gatherings. So before you (stage) dive into this year's action, let's explore the rich history that makes Bloodstock truly special - and maybe convince those sitting on the fence to come on over.

When did Bloodstock first begin?

A brief history of Bloodstock Festival, ahead of 2025's event taking place from August 7 2025 in Catton Park, Derbyshire. | Getty Images

Bloodstock Open Air, often just called Bloodstock, officially began in 2001. However, it's important to note its evolution.

Between 2001 and 2004, it started as an indoor festival known as "Bloodstock UK Metalfest" held at the Derby Assembly Rooms. The very first event in 2001 was a one-day affair. But from 2005 onwards, the festival transitioned to an outdoor event, moving to its current home at Catton Hall in Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire.

This is when it became "Bloodstock Open Air" and really began to grow into the large-scale festival it is today. So, while the "Open Air" format started in 2005, the Bloodstock name and concept date back to 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why did Bloodstock begin?

Bloodstock was founded by Paul Raymond Gregory and his family (later joined by his daughters Vicky Hungerford and Rachael Greenfield, and son Adam Gregory as directors). Paul Gregory is an acclaimed fantasy artist, known for his album artwork for heavy metal bands, including Saxon's 1984 album Crusader.

The festival originated from a passion for heavy metal music and a desire to create an event that truly catered to the metal community. It was conceived by fans, for fans. The initial indoor events were a way to bring this vision to life, and as demand grew, it naturally transitioned to the outdoor format to accommodate more attendees and bands.

It aimed to provide an immersive and authentic experience for metal fans, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie within the community.

Is Bloodstock older than the Download Festival?

Yes, Bloodstock is indeed older than the Download Festival, having started as an indoor event in 2001 before moving to its current outdoor home at Catton Hall in 2005, whereas Download Festival officially began in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it's important to note that Download is the direct successor to the legendary Monsters of Rock festivals, which were held annually at Donington Park (Download's current location) from 1980 to 1996.

This means while Bloodstock as a distinct festival brand predates Download by two years, Donington Park has a much deeper, longer-standing history as the UK's premier site for major rock and metal gatherings.

What big names have performed at Bloodstock previously?

If they’re one of your favourite metal acts, chances are they’ve performed at Bloodstock previously. While we could spend all day listing every line-up, let’s focus on those bands who have headlined the festival during its outdoor iteration – starting in 2005.

A history of Bloodstock headliners - 2005 - 2025

2005: HammerFall, Within Temptation

2006: Stratovarius, Edguy

2007: Lacuna Coil, In Flames, Testament

2008: Dimmu Borgir, Opeth, Iced Earth

2009: Arch Enemy, Blind Guardian, Saxon

2010: Opeth, Twisted Sister, Children of Bodom

2011: W.A.S.P., Immortal, Motörhead

2012: Iced Earth, Machine Head, Alice Cooper

2013: Slayer, Lamb of God, King Diamond

2014: Emperor, Down, Megadeth

2015: Trivium, Within Temptation, Rob Zombie

2016: Slayer, Mastodon, Anthrax

2017: Amon Amarth, Ghost, Megadeth

2018: Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish

2019: Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Scorpions

2021: (Rescheduled after 2020 cancellation) Devin Townsend, Kreator, Judas Priest

2022: Behemoth, Mercyful Fate, Bloodbath (originally planned for 2020/2021)

2023: Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah, Megadeth

2024: Architects, Amon Amarth, Opeth

2025: Gojira, Trivium, Machine Head

What differences are there between Bloodstock and Download - if any?

While both Bloodstock and Download Festival are premier UK events for rock and metal fans, they offer distinctly different experiences rooted in their scale and philosophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Download, typically hosting around 80,000 attendees at the vast Donington Park, caters to a broader rock and metal audience, often including more mainstream acts, and its sheer size can lead to longer walks and a more spread-out atmosphere.

In contrast, Bloodstock, with a more intimate capacity of 20,000–25,000 at Catton Park, maintains a strong focus on pure heavy metal subgenres, fostering a close-knit, community-driven "Bloodstock family" vibe.

Its smaller, more compact site means shorter distances between stages and amenities, often leading to quicker access to bars, food, and even allowing attendees to bring their own alcohol into the arena, contributing to a more relaxed and less corporate feel than its larger counterpart.

Are there tickets left to attend Bloodstock 2025?

If your interest has been piqued, there are still tickets left to attend Bloodstock 2025 when it arrives in August. Visit the official Bloodstock website for tickets, accommodation options and those all-important car parking passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you been to Bloodstock and Download Festival and have a preference, or do you think they both offer something different for fans of metal and alternative music? Let us know your experiences at BOA by leaving a comment down below.