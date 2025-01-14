A new 24/7 bingo venue and a gym are planned for the former Halifax bank branch on High Street, Sheffield city centre. Photo: Google/Amuse 2016 Limited | Google/Amuse 2016 Limited

A former bank in Sheffield city centre is set to become a round-the-clock bingo venue, under new plans.

The ground floor of the old Halifax bank on High Street, Sheffield, would be converted into a Shipleys bingo attraction if permission is granted.

A planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council by Amuse 2016 Limited describes the proposal as a ‘significant financial investment’ in an ‘underperforming’ high street which will ‘enhance the viability and vitality’ of the street.

The application is for the bingo venue only but states that there are separate plans for a gym in the basement and a tanning salon on the first floor of the five-storey building.

The new bingo attraction would not be a traditional bingo hall, according to a Shipleys brochure submitted as part of the application, but a smaller ‘hub’ where customers can pop in and play on paper or tablet while socialising with other players.

The brochure says that with the popularity of big halls ‘waning’ and many closing their doors, a new approach is needed.

Complimentary refreshments

“Our revolutionary approach provides a more connected way to play, combining the benefits of online gaming and big bingo halls with the charm and personality of the local communities that make English towns so special,” it states.

The brochure adds: “Our aim is to bring people together, helping to secure a brighter future for your community. Join us in bringing bingo back to where it belongs – at the heart of the British high street.”

The brochure states that customers can enjoy complimentary refreshments while playing.

It claims that the venue will attract new customers to spend more time on the high street, increasing footfall by breathing new life into empty units and providing a boost for surrounding shops.

The Halifax bank branch closed in summer 2024 following what Lloyds Banking Group said was a sharp decline in visitor numbers. It is situated between Natwest Bank and Wendy’s fast food restaurant.

24/7 opening plans

The planning application states that the building is not listed but is located within the Queensway Conservation Area.

It says that the bingo venue would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as would the gym below and the tanning salon above.

It states that there are similar bingo premises already trading 24/7 in Edmonton Green, Bristol, Worcester and Swindon and that such premises are ‘no noisier than a shop’ and quieter than a betting office with gaming machines and live sports being screened.

“The proposal would be quieter and be accordingly a suitable neighbour to shops and restaurants and upper floor living accommodation in the vicinity,” it adds.