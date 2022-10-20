Aston Merrygold, who is well-known for being part of the famous four-piece boyband , JLS, is set to perform in Sheffield tonight. The star shot to fame in 2008 after JLS came runner-up on the popular singing contest, the X-Factor, but since then Merrygold has gone on to launch a successful solo career.

The former JLS star will be performing at Sheffield’s O2 Academy tonight, after he announced earlier this year that he will be heading out on a UK headline tour , . The singer will be performing at club venues around the UK with songs from his solo career and throwback JLS tracks .

The 3AM Tour will be taking his music to intimate club-sized venues and will see him mix solo favourites such as ‘Get Stupid’, ‘Trudy’, ‘I Ain’t Missing You’, latest track ‘How Many Times’ and just maybe the occasional throwback to JLS. Aston has also teased that new music is in the works and he has something different for each city, urging fans to keep an eye out for that.

Ahead of the gig, Aston Merrygold told The Star: “Brace yourself. It’s gonna be an exciting, emotional ride and an honest one. I am enjoying music again, I’m enjoying performing.

“I am what I’d probably class as back to my best and reaching new levels vocally. It’s all positive from my end and for everyone coming to watch the show it’s going to be a really exciting one.”

Just last year, Aston went on a sold-out reunion tour with JLS where they played to hundreds of thousands of people all over the country. JLS were the biggest pop group of their era with five UK No.1 singles, another five Top 10 hits, a self-titled No.1 album, and a further five Top 5 studio records.

When is Aston Merrygold performing at Sheffield’s 02 Arena?

Aston Merrygold is set to perform on Tuesday October 20 with doors opening at 7pm.

Aston Merrygold is performing in Sheffield tonight

How to get tickets for Aston Merrygolds show in Sheffield tonight?

Ticketmaster is showing that some last minute tickets are available and cost from £28 each.

There are also VIP tickets available from £168.

To purchase tickets, visit the TicketMaster website .