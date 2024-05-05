Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may not be as iconic as Hollywood - but Sheffield and South Yorkshire has been the venue for some great film and TV.

Whether it be hilarious comedy, or horrifying drama, the city has had a screen profile over the years that has left some unforgettable images.

From The comedy of The Full Monty, to the bleak nuclear drama of Threads, the city has been a back drop for a huge variety of productions.

Full Monty and Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle at the Showroom cinema in Sheffield, with fellow actors Wim Snape at Talitha Wing

And that is before you start thinking of the city’s recent musical pedigree, with Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, also set and filmed in the city.

Now we want to know what the greatest film or television programme is to come out of the site. We have created a poll for our readers to vote for their choice.

You can either vote for one of the films or series we have suggested, or for a choice of your own. Just click on ‘other’ and type in your answer if you have a suggestion other than those we have suggested.

We will publish the results when they are in. Vote in the box below.

We asked a few people in Sheffield city centre for their views.

James Stewart, of Walkley, suggested the original Full Monty. He said he thought it was a good representation of what the city used to be like.

Jocelyn Horan, of Mosborough, agreed. She said: “You can easily forget how good it was at the time.”

Anya Lewis, from the city centre, also backed The Full Monty, and so did Keren Black, of Hallam.

Will Hume, from Crookes, said he thought the best was This is England. He said: “It was filmed at Norton College, and I went there, so I’d say that one.”

Alan Frost, from Shiregreen, suggested Threads. He said: “I remember that being really atmospheric, and something that’s lived in my memory a long time.”

There have been plenty of others over the years, which we have also included in the list of options.

There was the Sean Bean film When Saturday Comes, shot at Bramall Lane. There was a whole series of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whitaker. and the Disney TV series of The Full Monty. And there was the Chris Morris film Four Lions.

And further out in South Yorkshire, there was Kes, and Brassed Off.