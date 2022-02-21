The band, made up of lead singer Danny Hall, aged 26, of Crookes in Sheffield; Andy Lowman, 27, bass guitarist, of Harlington, Doncaster; Gav Darley, 29, drummer, of Hemsworth; and Matt Walker, 29, guitarist, of Hemsworth, released their latest number last Friday.

The latest tune is written by Danny who said: "This one is about the escapism we all yearn for from time to time, it's about hope for something better.

"I came up with the lyrics and melody all in one go and took it to practice, by the time we'd played through it twice we'd pretty much worked out all the other parts and had it nailed.

Civic Green (from the left) Andy Lowman, Danny Hall, Gav Darley and Matt Walker

“It was just one of 'those songs'. Once I sat down with the guitar, the song just wrote itself."