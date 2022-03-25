Following on from the chart-topping success of their recent release, it comes as no surprise that there would be plenty of people eager to see the London alt rock band performing the rescheduled dates of their sold-out tour in perhaps one of the smaller venues that we may well see them in for a long time. And I’m going to be blunt from the outset here… they do not disappoint, at all.

The swift and rollicking but apt 16-track setlist opens with the almost melancholic lyrics, “I ain’t afraid though my steps seem tentative” from track four on Blue Weekend, Smile. Spoiler alert, no tentative steps are required here from the frontwoman Ellie Rowsell. She pointedly declares, “I ain’t ashamed in the fact that I’m sensitive”, and we can all agree that was indeed the perfect adjective.

Putting aside any notions that there may be a meekness to the performance to come, Ellie’s no mucking about, no fancy stuff approach brings forth an aura of confidence that is unquestionable and collectively the room swells from just basking in the energy being bestowed upon us all.

Wolf Alice perform at Sheffield's O2 as part of their rescheduled sell-out UK tour on March 1, 2022

What stands out here barring the simple, yet effectively lit backdrop, nothing is overtly over the top, no ridiculous lighting or ostentatious costume changes, it’s the band their instruments, Ellie deflecting anything she wishes through the shield barrier that is her guitar and an onslaught of cracking tunes.

Around half of the show is understandably focused on newer material from Blue Weekend, with plenty of features from previous releases. The fans who came hankering for their favourites like You’re a Germ, Formidable Cool, Planet Hunter, Giant Peach will not be disappointed. It’s a crowd-pleasing affair and sure, it’s by the numbers… but sometimes we really do need something that ticks those boxes. On this occasion most definitely.

It’s clearly apparent that the focus here is not on anything unnecessarily superfluous, it’s just an amazing feeling to see live music, in a room full of people, enjoying the moment, singing like there’s no one watching. Ellie occasionally has a message or two for the crowd, from the expected “what’s up Sheffield?” to the positively cheesy but also agreeable, “Every show is the best night of our lives”. In some circumstances it could be cheesy… but when you’ve been on pause for so long (literally), perhaps every single show is just that… an invigorating release.

Naturally the closing song, Don’t Delete The Kisses, is the perfect opportunity for Ellie to ease up off the vocals and let the room do the rest, which they do… in perfect synchronicity as well.

Maybe it’s all a little emotional considering the past couple of years and how it’s essentially halted our lives in so many ways, or maybe it’s just a beautifully perfect moment shared with a room of strangers? Whatever your take from it all is… it just works and maybe we all need to collectively revel in something so succinct after all.