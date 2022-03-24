After capturing the hearts of the nation with their rousing swing audition on Series 14 of Britain's Got Talent, the talented musical duo Soldiers of Swing are now embarking on their own journey into the world of swing musical performances.

Vince and Lee talk all about how they came to befriend one another in the army reserves, give insight into their experience on Britain’s Got Talent, discuss industry and brand marketing support (or the lack of), and also go into detail on their journey to where they are today.

Listen to our full chat here (above) or you can also subscribe and listen in your favourite podcast app by going here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Lee and Vince for a swingtastic evening of music and chat, along with their very own band. Enjoy songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, Michael Buble, Matt Monro, Sammy Davis Jr and more, including all of the songs they performed on Britain’s Got Talent 2020

All of this will be served up with Lee and Vince’s own brand of Las Vegas-meets-Yorkshire style of humour adding to the enjoyment of the evening.

The Soldiers of Swing are currently on a tour of theatres across the UK, as they get back into performing after a pandemic impacted two years, and on Mother's Day this Sunday 27 March, 2022, where they will be performing at The Acorn Theatre in Worksop

25 February 2022..... Liam Day and Vince Fountain, better known as the Soldiers of Swing, from Britainâ€™s Got Talent performing at Meadowhall Shopping Centre at an event as the British Heart Foundation, South Yorkshire Police, 4th Infantry Brigade and Reserve Units from South Yorkshire engage with shoppers to raise awareness of heart disease and provide lifesaving training. Picture Tony Johnson