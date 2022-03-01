When is Ramadan 2022, and what it is? Traditions, rules and Eid al-Fitr date

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is one of many months in the Islamic calendar and is considered to be one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims. During this month, Muslims fast and do not eat or drink during the hours between sunrise and sunset.

Although fasting is most commonly understood as the obligation to fast during Ramadan, it is more broadly interpreted as the obligation to refrain between dawn and dusk from food, drink, sexual activity, and all forms of immoral behaviour, including impure or unkind thoughts. Including, false words, bad deeds or intentions.

A Ramadan Iftar meal, normally eaten after sunset with family and friends

Though, most importantly Ramadan was the month where the Qur'an, which is the Muslim holy book, was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The actual night that the Qur'an was revealed is believed to fall within the last ten nights of Ramadan on a night known as Lailut-ul-Qadr, which means The Night of Power.

Fasting is also one of the five pillars in Islam which is obligatory for Muslims to fulfill in their lifetime to form the foundation of Muslim life. The five pillars of Islam are Declaration of faith (Shahada), Prayers (Salah), Charity (Zakat), Fasting (Sawm) and Pilgrimage (Hajj).

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, though the exact dates of Ramadan change every year as Islam uses a calendar based on the cycles of the Moon.

Ramadan 2022

This year in the UK, the holy month of Ramadan will begin in the evening of Saturday April 2 and will end on May 1 – though the dates are dependent on the appearance of the crescent moon and may vary.

How is Ramadan celebrated?

To commemorate this holy month, Muslims fast between dawn and sunset. Fasting allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith. It is thought to teach self-discipline and reminds them of the suffering of the poor. However, children, pregnant women, elderly people and those who are ill or travelling are not obligated to fast.

In Ramadan, dates are normally eaten during the the meal before sunrise to begin the fast and are also eaten after sunset to break the fast.

Almost all Muslims try to give up bad habits during Ramadan. It is a month for prayer, carrying out good deeds, spending time with family and friends and to help people in need.

Many Muslims may even attempt to read the whole of the Qur'an at least once during Ramadan and attend additional services in Mosques where the Qur'an is read throughout prayers at night called the Tawarih prayers.

Before fasting, Muslims wake up before dawn and have a meal before beginning the fast and after sunset , Muslims gather in their homes or mosques to break their fast with the second meal. Usually the meal, known as Iftar usually begins with dates, the custom of the Prophet Muhammad, or apricots, water or sweetened milk.

What is Eid ul-Fitr?

The end of Ramadan is marked by a big celebration called Eid ul-Fitr or commonly known as Eid. Muslims not only celebrate the end of the month, but thanking Allah for the strength he gave throughout the previous month.

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the two major religious holidays of the Muslim calendar. The other, Eid al-Adha, marks the end of Hajj, which is the mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims are expected to perform at least once in their lives if they are able to.