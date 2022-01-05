Project Rimaya empowers Muslim communities through archery in Sheffield

Archery at Project Rimaya

A new project has been launched in the city, along with other areas, to help develop the role of women in ethnic communities.

Archery has great cultural significance, particularly within the Islamic community, and has been part of Muslim heritage for over 1,000 years. It is one of a limited number of activities mentioned specifically in the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book, as a fundamental traditional sport and therefore a respected activity for those of Muslim faith.

After a successful pilot, Project Rimaya, has been launched in areas including Sheffield, Birmingham, Coventry, Leeds, Luton and Barking.

Project Rimaya encouraging young girls and boys from Muslim communities to join Archery

Qualified archery instructors from local communities in each location say they are seeing positive benefits as those taking part are finding archery both fun and empowering.

Some are going on to qualify as an Archery GB Level 1 Coaches themselves, using archery to relieve stress and strengthen mental health.

Inspired by the Arabic word for archery ‘Rimaya’, the project began in 2018 in Birmingham and Coventry. As the numbers of young Muslim people increased in taking up archery, the project has trained adult volunteers from the local community as instructors and coaches so they can broaden the opportunities to pick up a bow.

These role models have encouraged other Muslim women and girls to have a go and experience archery for themselves.

Hadeel Mohammad from The Hubb on Abbeydale Road has developed a community archery club, delivering taster sessions and beginner courses.

He said: “The hope for the future of Project Rimaya is to create local communities and archery clubs in Sheffield and encourage BAME individuals to try out sports and represent themselves confidently.”

The project is a way to help develop the role of women in ethnic communities and showcase the way archery is a sport that can be used to develop community relations while encouraging wider participation in an activity that benefits both mind and body.

Archery GB’s long-term strategy is to help put sport at the heart of the nation’s post pandemic recovery and its team hopes that the children can progress to the elite level and represent Great Britain at the Olympics or Paralympics.