The Hallé with Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus – Sheffield City Hall

On Saturday, June 11, at 7pm, the 2021-22 Sheffield International Concert Season is rounded-off with a concert celebrating British composers and artists.

Conductor Finnegan Downie Dear brings together the massed forces of Manchester’s Hallé Orchestra, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and Leeds Festival Chorus, along with baritone Benjamin Nelson, for a performance of William Walton’s dramatic cantata, Belshazzar’s Feast.

The Hallé - Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus with the Leeds Festival Chorus is coming to Sheffield City Hall next week.

It will also feature Benjamin Britten’s Four Sea interludes, which were originally written as clever scene exchanges for his opera, Peter Grimes, but now are often heard in the concert hall as a standalone orchestral tone poem, with the interludes being sometimes chilling, beautiful and vivid.

Featured Thomas Adès’s dazzlingly orchestrated showstopper, Inferno, was described by the LA Times as ‘a sizzling, cracking whip of a piece'.

Tickets are on sale here.

Jack Dee, British stand-up comedian, comes to Sheffield City Hall next week. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Quayside Market June – Victoria Quays

The new monthly street food market at the heart of Sheffield’s canal basin returns on Saturday, June 11 at Victoria Quays.

The market brings together a host of street food traders, along with local and independent craft stalls, live music and DJs, as well as cocktails and craft beer.

If the Sheffield weather shines on us, it will be the perfect place to hang out on a sunny day in the city.

For more information, visit here.

Jack Dee: Off the Telly – Sheffield City Hall

British stand-up comedian Jack Dee comes to Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, June 12 for an evening of jokes and entertainment.

Jack comes to Sheffield as part of his stand-up tour, with his performance ‘Off the Telly’.

He has been the star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, and also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’.

Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

Ahead of his tour, Jack Dee said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in.”

Tickets are on sale here.

Jane Eyre Carnival Spectacular – Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Heartbreak Productions bring their ‘jaw-dropping’ carnival spectacular to Sheffield this weekend on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

Based on the novel Jane Eyre, by Charlotte Bronte, this adaptation presents the popular Victorian heroine through her many ordeals with the backdrop of a carnival as she escapes her aunt’s house, her school, the fire, the moors and finally ends up in the safety of her true love, Mr Rochester.

Heartbreak Productions say: “Harrowing at times and heart-warming at others, this romantic tale is best enjoyed at one of our gorgeous outdoor venues, with a picnic, of course.”