New quayside market featuring street food, craft beer, cocktails and music opens in Sheffield this weekend
A new market featuring street food, craft beer, cocktails, music and art is to be launched on Victoria Quays in Sheffield this weekend.
Quayside Market is set to offer expect of a mixture of family-friendly activities, street food traders, craft ales, along with arts and crafts.
One of the organisers Bally Johal said he hopes the event will help to put the city and the canal basin area in the spotlight.
It is hoped that the street food market will be held once a month.
It will run from noon to 9pm and there will also be stages set up for DJs and musicians.
Quayside Market’s website says: “On Saturday 9th April we launch the first in our monthly family friendly street food market with a great number of the finest arts and craft traders.
“We are really excited for this not only is there some fantastic businesses down here but just the most beautiful of sites to host such an event.”