Quayside Market is set to offer expect of a mixture of family-friendly activities, street food traders, craft ales, along with arts and crafts.

One of the organisers Bally Johal said he hopes the event will help to put the city and the canal basin area in the spotlight.

A new market is coming to Victoria Quays.

It is hoped that the street food market will be held once a month.

It will run from noon to 9pm and there will also be stages set up for DJs and musicians.

Quayside Market’s website says: “On Saturday 9th April we launch the first in our monthly family friendly street food market with a great number of the finest arts and craft traders.