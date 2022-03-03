What's on in Sheffield next week? Events include Dreamgirls the Musical and Sheffield's Pub Heritage Walk

Dreamgirls Musical Production – Lyceum Theatre

The multi-award winning production ‘Dreamgirls’ comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre this week as they take you through a musical rollercoaster.

Starting Tuesday March 8, three talented young singers from 1960s America go through the ride of fame, fortune and the realities of show business which really threatens the strength of their friendships.

Multi-award-winning production 'Dreamgirls' comes to the Lyceum Theatre beginning Tuesday March 8. Picture: Matt Crockett

This wonderful story and and spectacular musical production features some a number of classic songs, including ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’, ‘I Am Changing’ and ‘One Night Only’.

The show, which boasts several five star reviews from Variety, Daily Express, Evening Standard and the Mail on Sunday, begins on Tuesday, March 8 and ends Saturday, March 19, with each show lasting two hours and forty minutes.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/dreamgirls

Fagan's Pub in Sheffield City Centre will be the beginning pub of the Sheffield Pub Heritage Walk.

Matt Chorley – Sheffield City Hall

After spending 15 years at Westminster looking at how politics does – or doesn’t – work, Matt Chorley comes to Sheffield City Hall next Sunday as part of his stand-up tour.

His hilarious new show looks at who really calls the shots in Government and who REALLY is in charge.

In his review, Andrew Marr said: “Great British stand up is alive and well… Matt Chorley with acid wit and music hall timing.”

Matt Chorley’s stand up show comes to Sheffield City Hall on Sunday March 13, but be prepared, as it is a one time show beginning at 7:30pm.

For information and tickets, Visit: https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/matt-chorley-13-03-2022

Sheffield Pub Heritage Walk

Organised as part of Sheffield Beer week 2022, this event gives you a short tour of some of the entries in the Campaign for Real Ale ‘Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs’ book.

Beginning at the iconic Fagan’s in Sheffield City Centre, the tour will then take you to The Dog and Partridge, The Grapes, Bloo88, The Beehive, The Red Deer before completing the tour at the Grade ll listed building and pub – The Bath Hotel.

An audio description of the walk is also available from the tour in 2017.