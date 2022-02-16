The event will take place in Sheffield on March 16 and 17, with the immersive experience providing a fascinating insight into the world of pathology.

Post-Mortem Live, working with award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri, offers a four-hour long experience in the fields of of CSI, pathology and forensics as participants are challenged to discover how the murder victim, Rachel Harris, met her death.

In this rare opportunity to experience a post-mortem, attendees will actually dissect the human body to learn about the organ systems, such as the lungs, kidney and heart.

The Post-Mortem Live gives you the chance to solve a murder case and dissect a human body.

Attendees will also use forensic entomology – the study of insects to figure out how long a body has been dead for.

Claudia Lewis of the BBC described the experience as ‘incredible and compelling’

What is The Post-Mortem Live and how can you get tickets?

The surgical lead at Cambridge University said ‘every student should learn anatomy like this’.

This interactive show sold out across the UK in 2021 and returns with a new twist. The victim, Rachel Harris, was last seen at around midnight on October 1 and her body was discovered on December 18. The sequence of events leading up to her demise is unveiled in this unique live show and is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

It truly is a wonderful experience for anyone interested in the human body or medicine and the whole wider public are encouraged to get involved.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.medicplayerlive.co.uk