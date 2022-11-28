The legendary Irish quartet are on the road for their Wild Dreams 2022 tour and are set for a massive gig at the Steel City venue this evening, Monday, November 28.

But at a gig in Newcastle on Friday night, lead vocalist Mark did not join Shane, Nicky and Kian on stage. The trio sang opening number Starlight before explaining his absence, sparking concern among fans for his wellbeing.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Mark wrote: “I'm so sorry to tell you I won't be able to join the boys on stage tonight in Newcastle.

"I felt really feverish last night after the Manchester gig, then the same again this morning but a whole lot worse - been with the doctor and he says there's no way in the world I should do the show tonight."

Now, it remains to be seen if the Irish singer vocalist – who wowed judges as Robobunny on The Masked Singer earlier this year – will be joining the boys on stage at 8.45pm tonight at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Can I still get tickets for Westlife in Sheffield?

There are still tickets available for Westlife’s Wild Dreams 2022 tour at Sheffield Utilita Arena, starting at £63.85 from Ticketmaster.

After tonight, the tour continues with shows at:

November 30 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena December 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena December 4 - Birmingham Utilita Arena December 5 - Bournemouth International Centre December 7 - London The 02 December 8 - Brighton Centre December 9 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena December 11 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena December 12 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Westlife’s possible setlist

Below is a possible setlist, based on Westlife’s recent concert at First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 21:

