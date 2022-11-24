Sheffield will host the Irish boy band Westlife on Monday November 28, as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ arena tour of the UK, which will run until December 2022. The top-charting music superstars are returning to the road after selling out arenas in 27 countries for their 2019 reunion gigs and performing for over 600,000.

The band said: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas. This tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

The tour will see the four-piece band performing their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of Our Own’ as well as pop anthems from their latest album ‘Wild Dreams’. Here is everything you need to know about Westlife’s The Wild Dreams tour this year.

Westlife Sheffield tickets

Westlife are coming to Sheffield on November 28, and will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena. Tickets are currently selling fast on Ticketmaster , with the lowest ticket price going from £63.85.

Westlife concert 2022

November 17 - Aberdeen P&J live

November 19 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 22 - Leeds First Direct Arena

November 24 - Manchester AO Arena

November 25 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 26 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 28 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

November 30 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 4 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 5 - Bournemouth International Centre

December 7 - London The 02

December 8 - Brighton Centre

December 9 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

December 11 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December 12 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Westlife’s possible setlist

Below is a possible setlist, based on Westlife’s recent concert at First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 21:

Starlight

Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)

When You’re Looking Like That

Fool Again

If I Let You Go

My Love

Swear It Again

ABBA Medley

What About Now (Daughtry cover)

Mandy (Scott English cover)

What Makes a Man / Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already There (Hits Medley)

World of Our Own

Flying Without Wings

Hello My Love

You Raise Me Up

Westlife ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour 2022 support act

Lyra will be featured as a special guest on Westlife’s The Wild Dreams 2022 UK tour. The 29-year-old Irish singer is known for her songs such as Falling and her rendition of Jackie Lomax’s song, New Day.

