Westlife ‘The Wild Dreams’ 2022 tour at Sheffield Utilita Arena: last minute tickets, possible setlist
Westlife will be performing for one night in Sheffield as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour.
Sheffield will host the Irish boy band Westlife on Monday November 28, as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ arena tour of the UK, which will run until December 2022. The top-charting music superstars are returning to the road after selling out arenas in 27 countries for their 2019 reunion gigs and performing for over 600,000.
The band said: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas. This tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”
The tour will see the four-piece band performing their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of Our Own’ as well as pop anthems from their latest album ‘Wild Dreams’. Here is everything you need to know about Westlife’s The Wild Dreams tour this year.
Westlife Sheffield tickets
Westlife are coming to Sheffield on November 28, and will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena. Tickets are currently selling fast on Ticketmaster, with the lowest ticket price going from £63.85.
Westlife concert 2022
- November 17 - Aberdeen P&J live
- November 19 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 22 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- November 24 - Manchester AO Arena
- November 25 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- November 26 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- November 28 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- November 30 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- December 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- December 4 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- December 5 - Bournemouth International Centre
- December 7 - London The 02
- December 8 - Brighton Centre
- December 9 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- December 11 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- December 12 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Westlife’s possible setlist
Below is a possible setlist, based on Westlife’s recent concert at First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 21:
- Starlight
- Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)
- When You’re Looking Like That
- Fool Again
- If I Let You Go
- My Love
- Swear It Again
- ABBA Medley
- What About Now (Daughtry cover)
- Mandy (Scott English cover)
- What Makes a Man / Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already There (Hits Medley)
- World of Our Own
- Flying Without Wings
- Hello My Love
- You Raise Me Up
Westlife ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour 2022 support act
Lyra will be featured as a special guest on Westlife’s The Wild Dreams 2022 UK tour. The 29-year-old Irish singer is known for her songs such as Falling and her rendition of Jackie Lomax’s song, New Day.
