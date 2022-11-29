Westlife Sheffield: Mark Feehily absent from stage at Utilita Arena show due to pneumonia
Westlife fans who hoped to see all the boys on stage in Sheffield last night were heartbroken when Mark Feehily could not make the show.
The lead vocalist was absent when the legendary Irish quartet appeared on at the Utilita Arena Sheffield stage last night (November 29) as part of their Wild Dreams 2022 tour. Shane, Nicky and Kian reportedly sang opening number Starlight before apologising their bandmate couldn’t join them.
Now, it is understood Mark could be off sick for the rest of the entire tour after revealing he has taken ill with pneumonia.
He wrote in an Instagram post today (November 29): “Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages - it means so much.
Most Popular
"I really was gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and the doctors have confirmed that it’s a bout of pneumonia.”
Fans hoped for the best after Mark was also M.I.A. for two gigs in Newcastle over the weekend. After the show, the singer published a post on his Instagram he had to rest under “doctor’s orders” after feeling “feverish”.
He wrote online today: “I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’ but thankfully I got to the doctor and hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible, so everything is currently under control.
“I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics. I’m feeling a bit better everyday. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time.
"This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I'll be back on stage as soon as I get the all clear.
"Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence! Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very very soon!"