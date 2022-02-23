The show will be in Sheffield for eight performances from August 29 to September 3, 2022.

Featuring 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing, the show boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances and a chance to sing and clap along.

The story follows a group of rebels who seek to bring back rock music which has been banned in an authoritarian future world where everyone has to look, dress and act the same.

We Will Rock You has seen massive success in theatres and arenas all around the world since it began in 2002. The show has received continuous rave reviews and standing ovations wherever it’s been seen. It will be ready to pick up exactly where it left off when the new UK tour begins in 2022.

“This show is all about legend,” said Ben Elton. “We take the legend of Queen and create our own fantastical story of young kids battling the mighty corporations who want to suppress their individuality and their love of music.

“They need a hero who can help them in their struggle and we have two - the dreamer Galileo and the sassy rock chick Scaramouche. Guess who ends up winning?”

WWRY ready to rock at Sheffield City Hall in 2022

Expect your favourite Queen songs including We Are The Champions, Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Brian May of Queen said: “The amazing bonus is that Ben’s script subtly works as a metaphor too. People definitely come out of the theatre feeling that in a strange way they now know us, Queen, and our struggle, our journey.

“This is a stunning, state-of-the art, new-look production of WWRY - but of course the original story is now more relevant than ever.

“We’re confident WWRY fans will love revisiting the world’s first true Rock Theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the VIBE!”