University of Sheffield to host country's largest music event

UniBrass, the world’s only inter-university brass band competition and the largest student music event in the UK will be held at the University of Sheffield on February 5.

Over 750 students across 22 universities will participate in the contest event which will be followed by a gala concert featuring professional brass bands and musicians.

Andy Straiton, UniBrass Foundation trustee, said: “It is a celebration as much as anything else. It is a competition but it remains very friendly throughout. I am a chemistry student. A lot of people performing are like myself, where music is secondary to their degree.

The Friary Band will perform at the gala concert.

"The standard has been growing and growing since 2010 when it started. Some universities are there with specialist music programmes, like Huddersfield, Salford, and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

“We want to get as many people playing and enjoying the competition as possible, especially given the lack of performance opportunities there has been over the last two years.”

The University of Sheffield brass band performs outside the Student's Union.

This year marks the first time that the University of Sheffield will host the full contest and concert, after hosting a scaled down event last June.

Four adjudicators will judge and offer feedback to the university bands as half compete to win the UniBrass shield and half for the UniBrass trophy.

Andy added: “The feedback from universities is that this event has become a real focal point for the year. Students get professional feedback on their performances and they can build on that. This is a really good way to go away as a group and have a good time together, play together and hopefully win some prizes.

"We are glad to have it in Sheffield, it is an area with a strong heritage of brass band playing. When the event was first held, there were nine bands and around 200 students, so it has grown by about 300 per cent."

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will be competing for a UniBrass trophy this year.

The gala concert will feature Friary Brass Band, jazz trombonist Dennis Rollins and trombone quartet Bone-afide.

Tickets for either the contest, gala concert, or for both events, range in price from £11 upwards, and can be bought here: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information.

Warwick University is one of 22 universities competing in the UniBrass competition at University of Sheffield this February.

Bona-Fide are a professional brass band that will be taking place at the gala concert.