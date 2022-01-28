From aliens and spies to dinosaurs and war heroes – London Concertante will be rolling out the red carpet in Sheffield this Spring as they bring their ‘Music from the Movies’ tour to the city.

The tour, which promises to be an exciting exploration of the power of film music, packed with family favourites made famous by Hollywood, will come to the Sheffield Cathedral on March 4.

It will include dazzling excerpts from Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and E.T., along with other cinematic masterpieces such as Raging Bull, Skyfall and The Godfather, to name but a few.

London Concertante founder and artistic director, Chris Grist, said: “It is so wonderful to get back into the concert hall with this inspiring and uplifting music. After the most challenging of times since the pandemic began, we can’t wait to entertain audiences again and bring a huge smile to their faces, which this music can’t help but bring.”

Founded in 1991, London Concertante has gained a reputation as one of the finest chamber ensembles in the UK.

Its inspired and varied programming - with repertoire from the Baroque, contemporary music, film scores, Viennese waltzes, Americana jazz, and Argentine tango - has led to both public and critical acclaim throughout its 30-year history.

Tickets for the upcoming concert are on sale now and start at £24.