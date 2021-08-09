Comedian Jon Richardson

All tickets for Jon Richardson The Knitwit Tour at the City Hall are valid for the rescheduled date of Sunday, February 19, 2023 - remaining tickets now on general sale from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?

Watch Jon pretend that these aren't his foremost concerns as he leaves home on his first tour since the last one.

Jon is a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown, the host of Ultimate Worrier and co-stars with wife and fellow comedian Lucy Beaumont in sitcom Meet the Richardsons.