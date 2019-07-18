TREMOR-LINES: Crowd dancing during band's headline set ‘caused earthquakes’
Crowd dancing at Tramlines on Friday night caused minor earthquakes, geologists have revealed.
The small but measurable quakes were picked up during Two Door Cinema Club’s headline set on the first evening of the festival.
Geologist Paul Denton from the School Seismology Twitter account said the low-frequency vibrations were caused by people dancing to the band and were noticeably most intense during the choruses of their songs.
The boffin said the frequency of the vibrations matches the number of beats per minute there are in each song, meaning it is possible to determine which tune is being played simply from the seismic data.
Mr Denton said his readout shows the band played Talk, followed by Undercover Martyn and then I Can Talk.
The amazing news was Tweeted by festival organisers this morning who said ‘Two Door Cinema Club were so good they shook the ground! #Tremorlines’.