PHOTOS: Day 2 sees tribute for late Tramlines founder Sarah Nulty
An emotional tribute was paid to the late Tramlines founder and director Sarah Nulty as the Sheffield’s biggest music festival went into full swing on its second day.
Thousands have thronged Hillsborough Park as sunshine returned after a wet first day to see the moving tribute by Nulty’s brother James Voisey, or popularly known as Jaarvo.
Sarah had died aged 36, just weeks before last year’s Tramlines Festival after a short battle with cancer.
Jaarvo performed a version of ‘Laura’ by British singer-songwriter, Bat for Lashes from the main stage, which is now renamed as ‘Nulty’s Main Stage’ in her honour.
Many performers and fans were also seen donning a ‘Be More Nulty’ t-shirt made in her honour with all profits donated to charity.
After the special appearance by Jaarvo, the main stage saw the Courteeners as the main act, followed by Reverend and The Makers.
Other acts that were scheduled to play on Saturday were Miles Kane, She Drew The Gun, Everly Pregnant Brothers, Oddity Road and The Wired.
The three-day music festival is expected to close a little earlier on Sunday but will remain open until 10.30 on Friday and Saturday.