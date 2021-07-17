Tramlines festival issues major update for anyone who is forced to isolate

Some ticket-holders were dismayed to learn they would not be entitled to a refund or the chance to roll over their tickets to 2022 after being pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app and told to stay at home for 10 days.

But after being contacted by The Star, organisers have assured ticketholders they will no longer lose out should they find themselves having to isolate and miss the 40,000-capacity festival, which is due to take place in Hillsborough Park from next Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.

They issued an update after The Star contacted them highlighting the case of Beverley Jones,who is isolating and was dismayed to be told initially that she would not get a refund or be able to roll over her ticket as she had not purchased TicketPlan insurance.

Tramlines has assured ticketholders who miss the festival because they are self-isolating that they will not lose out

A Tramlines spokesperson said: “As part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme, Tramlines 2021 has a variety of measures in place to minimise the risk of infection at the festival, including proof of full vaccination or a negative test as a condition of entry.

"While risk cannot be eliminated entirely, research from previous events has found this system to be an effective layer of protection and we’re grateful to everyone for taking the necessary extra steps this year.

“It is crucial that anyone testing positive for Covid or who has been asked by NHS Test & Trace to isolate on festival dates follows government guidance and does not come to Tramlines, and we can reassure them that they will not lose out by doing so.

“Those who have purchased TicketPlan insurance and either test positive before arriving at the festival or have been asked to isolate by NHS Test & Trace should contact TicketPlan to claim a refund.

“Those who test positive and do not have TicketPlan insurance can apply to roll over their ticket to 2022.

“As we have seen in recent days, the number of people being asked to self-isolate has increased significantly. To make sure ticket holders without TicketPlan insurance who have been asked to self-isolate do not lose out by following the guidance, they will also have the option of applying to roll over their ticket to 2022.”

Tramlines added that the rollover option for those self-isolating would be available on its website from midday on Monday, July 19, and said full details were available online at https://tramlines.org.uk/info/covid-policy/what-do-i-do-if-i-test-positive/.

Ms Jones, a 53-year-old charity worker from Doncaster who was planning to attend with her husband Steven, said: “It felt like such a kick in the teeth when I was told at first that we were going to lose out just for following the rules, especially as I’d done everything I could to support the organisers during the pandemic by rolling over my tickets from last year and buying raffle tickets and a T-shirt.