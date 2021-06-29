The sold-out festival, which is set to be headlined by huge acts including The Streets and Royal Blood, will take place at Hillsborough Park from July 23-25.

There will also be sets from artists like The Kooks, Jake Bugg and Dizzee Rascal.

As the event is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme attendees will be able to enjoy Tramlines independently of national reopening dates – meaning the festival will still go ahead as planned, even if the Government does not lift all coronavirus restrictions on July 19 as planned.

This means there will be no requirement for social distancing or wearing a mask, if you do not wish to, when attending Tramlines.

However, there are a number of rules which will need to be followed and a number of procedures in place in order to ensure the event can go ahead safely.

Here is everything you need to know.

What do I need to be allowed in?

This year’s Tramlines Festival is currently sold out, but those who have already purchased a ticket will be allowed to attend.

At entry, ticket holders (except children under 11) will be asked for proof of either:

- A negative Covid result from a lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

OR

- Two vaccination doses, with the second received at least 14 days before.

Those who do not wish to attend can roll over to Tramlines 2022 at no extra charge or request a face value ticket refund. Festival organisers say ticket holders will receive an email from their partners Gigantic by 5pm Thursday, July 1 with more details about everything they need to do and how to apply for a refund.

What is the Events Research Programme?

The Events Research Programme (ERP) is running pilot events to inform decisions around the safe removal of social distancing at ‘Step 4’ of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown. The pilots are running across a range of settings, venues, and activities, so that findings support the full reopening of similar settings across multiple sectors. Tramlines will form part of a blueprint for events of this scale to be able to get back to normal once all restrictions are lifted.

The Events Research Programme aims to provide additional evidence and mitigations for Government, event organisers, and consumers on reopening events at fuller capacities. The events will consider the logistical, practical, and public health considerations of running events safely.To achieve this, the ERP is exploring how a combination of testing and non-pharmaceutical interventions—actions that people can take to mitigate the spread of Covid-19—can inform decisions on safely lifting restrictions at events.

What if I have symptoms?

The guidance says anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable should exercise caution when attending any events and anyone who displays any symptoms of Covid-19 will not be permitted to enter. Isolation rules will still be enforced and anyone who has tested positive, got symptoms or been in contact with someone who has tested positive should continue to follow Government guidance and stay at home. Anyone who is unable to attend for this reason will be entitled to a full refund.

Where do I need to take my test?

Anyone attending the festival will need to take a lateral flow test at home within 48 hours of setting off for Tramlines Festival, as there will be no testing on site. If you are a weekend ticket holder you will be required to take two lateral flow tests in order to gain entry on all three days of the festival. Lateral flow tests can be ordered online or from your local chemist. Festival organisers advise ordering your test kits as soon as possible to avoid any delay in postage.

Do I really not have to wear a mask or social distance?