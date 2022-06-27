The streaming service has enough thrilling new films and shows to keep us busy this July.

So here, we have compiled a list of some of the best and most anticipated Netflix releases expected this month for fans.

7. Control Z

Control Z on Netflix

This Netflix original shows the story of a hacker who begins releasing the secrets of students across the entire high school, which leads to the ‘social outcast’ Sofia, beginning to investigate the identity of the hacker.

Netflix has announced the new season will be the final season of the show.

It will be available to stream or binge watch from 6 July

6. Girl in the Picture

Persuasion with Dakota Johnson

In this Netflix original documentary a young mother who dies a mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.

This thrilling documentary will be available on Netflix from 6 July

5. King of Stonks

Felix Armand, the mastermind behind the most successful FinTech company in Germany battles controversy, personal ambition, and politics as he attempts to claw his way to the very top in this German Thriller. It is a series inspired by real events in the financial world, centers on narcissism, megalomania and double standards.

The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling.

The mini-series will be coming to Netflix on 6 July.

4. Persuasion

In this Jane Austen remake, Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man below her social status. But upon meeting him again, a roller-coaster of emotions are once again set off.

This romantic drama will be available on Netflix from July 15.

3. The Gray Man

In this action thriller the CIA’s most skilled operative, Count Gentry, is forced to go on the run after discovering some dark agency secrets and a bounty put on his head by a former psychopathic colleague who triggers a global hunt by loose assassins.

The Gray Man will be available to stream on Netflix from July 22.

2. Resident Evil

Based on Capcom’s beloved and ever-successful video game franchise, Resident Evil takes place three decades on from the discovery of the T-Virus. But a new outbreak threatens to unravel the dark secrets that the Umbrella Corporation has tried to keep hidden.

This film is one of many available to stream on Netflix – Perfect for a thrilling binge watch!

Viewers can watch Resident Evil on Netflix from July 14.

1. Stranger Things

And last but not least, the much anticipated Stranger Things Season 4: Part 2.

The show tells the story of a group of young friends in 1980s Indiana who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.