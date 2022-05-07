Together in the Square was a big hit last year when it was staged for the first time in Tudor Square, beside The Crucible and Lyceum theatres, to encourage visitors back to the city centre following the end of lockdown.

The public will be treated to another weekend of free performances in the square on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 this year, courtesy of Sheffield Theatres, with support from the University of Sheffield, Yellow Bus Events and Sheffield City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free arts festival Together in the Square is returning to Sheffield's Tudor Square on July 9 and 10 (pic: Sheffield Theatres/University of Sheffield/Yellow Bus Events)

This year’s festival will be part of a big programme of cultural events held to coincide with Sheffield and Rotherham hosting matches in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament, running from July 6-31.

On Saturday, July 9, performances, curated by the creative teams at Sheffield Theatres, will run from 11am-7pm, and on Sunday, July 10, they will be on from 11am-4pm.

John Tomlinson, producer at Sheffield Theatres said: “It's so exciting to be presenting a programme of work in the city for our audiences to enjoy for free – and this year, for us to celebrate arts and culture with our rich history with the beautiful game.

“We will welcome visitors and fans to Tudor Square ahead of the first match at Bramall Lane on Saturday, July 9 and hope they’ll enjoy Sheffield’s entertainment with us.

“We know from the success of last year’s event that people will love being Together in the Square again – and I can’t wait for the people of Sheffield to see what we’ve been working on at Sheffield Theatres, alongside the brilliant teams at The University of Sheffield and Yellow Bus Events.”

All performances which are part of Together in the Square will be free, with unallocated seating provided on Tudor Square.

Sheffield Theatres has invited more artists to apply to join those already programmed to appear over the two days, with applications now open and details about how to apply available at: sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/jobs.