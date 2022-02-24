Sheffield United and Rotherham United to host UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Games will take place across nine English grounds, including Bramall Lane and the New York stadium.

England is the host nation for the 13th Women’s Euros. The tournament kicks off on July 6 at Old Trafford with 31 games in total over 25 days.

The Netherlands will play Sweden on July 9 at Bramall Lane and France will play Italy on July 10 at the New York stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United and Rotherham United will host UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 matches this summer (image Alex Morton The FA via Getty Images)

The event, which will culminate with the final at Wembley on July 31, is set to be record-breaking with more tickets already sold than for any previous Women’s Euro tournament.

A record number of fans are set to attend in person with a further 250 million worldwide watching the action on TV. It promises to be the biggest women’s European sporting event in history.

A new football anthem

Arts Council England will fund an £800,000 cultural programme alongside the tournament, thanks to National Lottery players.

Three specially commissioned projects, each led by artist Emma Smith, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Idle Women, will celebrate the rich history of women’s football and players.

There will also be the opportunity for the public to create an original anthem to celebrate.

The programme will reach three million people and will be managed by The Football Association. It will be the first time the organisation has run such a programme alongside a major tournament.

Chris Bryant, tournament director UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, said: “This significant funding from the National Lottery and the chance to work with Arts Council England provides us with the opportunity to deliver a programme that celebrates culture and encourages more people, particularly women and girls, to be inspired.

“As we work towards tournament kick off we will be reaching out to local artists, musicians and community groups via our host city partnerships to share in the moment and deliver a programme of events in each region.