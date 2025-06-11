Tickets on sale as rock legend Pete Doherty heads to Sheffield for unmissable gig at local Crookes club

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST

A rock music legend will be coming to Sheffield next month for what promises to be an unforgettable event

Tickets have now gone on sale for Pete Doherty’s appearance at Crookes Social Club on July 25.

The musician, of The Libertines fame, will headline an intimate gig at the local club, which seats only 500 people.

Rock legend Pete Doherty is set to come to Crookes in July. | Sarah Marshall

Tickets for the performance are on sale for £35.75.

It’s one of two Sheffield appearances the famed guitarist will make this year, as he’s also set to return for Rock N Roll Circus music festival.

The popular returning festival is set to take place between Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Doherty will perform at the festival alongside the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, local legends Reverend and the Makers and Ocean Colour Scene.

