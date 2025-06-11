Tickets on sale as rock legend Pete Doherty heads to Sheffield for unmissable gig at local Crookes club
Tickets have now gone on sale for Pete Doherty’s appearance at Crookes Social Club on July 25.
The musician, of The Libertines fame, will headline an intimate gig at the local club, which seats only 500 people.
Tickets for the performance are on sale for £35.75.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
It’s one of two Sheffield appearances the famed guitarist will make this year, as he’s also set to return for Rock N Roll Circus music festival.
The popular returning festival is set to take place between Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Doherty will perform at the festival alongside the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, local legends Reverend and the Makers and Ocean Colour Scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.