Prodigy Sheffield: Band say tickets already sold out for city 2022 dates on tribute tour for Keith Flint

The electronic punks return with shows to mark the 25th anniversary of their album The Fat Of The Land, featuring their iconic hit, Firestarter.

The tour is also a tribute to frontman Keith Flint, who died three years ago this month.

The band posted on theprodigy.com (their capitals, our asterisks): “WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN,

The Prodigy with Keith Flint. right. The band are touring this summer, including to the O2 Academy in Sheffield, in tribute to their lead singer, who died in 2019

"THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP, WE’LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SH*T U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE,

“THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY,,, NOW LETS F*KIN GO !!’ LIAM H & MAXIM”.

The website says that shows at the O2 Academy Sheffield on July 8 and 9 are already sold out, along with much of the tour.