The Undercover Hippy bring Fool Brittania and more to The Greystones in April

Drum n Bass MC turned singer songwriter Billy Rowan aka The Undercover Hippy is on a mission.

The artist and his band want to make people think, laugh and dance simultaneously.

Described by Tom Robinson as “beautifully produced agitprop reggae flavoured rap”, his music brings together powerful messages and infectious rhythms. Combining intelligent, provocative lyrics with dangerously catchy hooks, masterful delivery, and feel-good grooves, this is music for the thinking person to go wild to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned for the electric atmosphere at their shows, Billy and his band have performed at some of the UK’s best festivals, including Glastonbury, Boomtown Fair, Green Man and The Secret Garden Party, as well as many European festivals.

As the music clocks up over 11 million Spotify streams, the band have been clocking up motorway miles, touring relentlessly across the UK and Europe each year.

Think Natty meets Eminem … on a protest march … at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Undercover Hippy will be performing their latest single These Days and more at The Greystones, Sheffield, later on this week.

Of course, Covid has been tough for the band, with their Spring 2020 tour for the release of the FOOL BRITANNIA single – one of their most highly charged, political songs – rescheduled three times before finally going ahead in Autumn 2021. But the comeback was worth the wait, with sold out shows across the country.

“It wasn't until my ability to tour was suddenly snatched away from me in 2020 that I realised how much I needed it,” explains Billy.

“There is something about that sweaty, visceral, completely ‘in the moment’ experience of playing to a crowd that simply can't be replicated through a screen.

"Over lockdown, it became apparent to me that it's these interactions, these moments of sharing and connecting with audiences, that fuel all the other aspects of what I do."

"The new material that I'd been agonising over in my bedroom for more than a year, was at last performed with the weight of my band behind It; and bounced off the ears and smiling faces of crowds across the country. This is the pay-off. Not the number of Spotify plays I can rack up, nor the number of likes on a carefully curated Instagram post, but the chance to connect, face to face, and see my music lift both us and the audience into a heightened state of aliveness.”

The band have hit the road as part of their spring UK tour, ahead of the release of their forthcoming third album, due to be released in October.