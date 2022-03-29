Folk singer John Smith brings The Fray Variations and more to The Greystones in April

The east London-native is currently in the midst of a UK tour, playing songs from his extensive back catalogue and those from his 2022 release, The Fray variations, a collaborative project with Oscar-winning composer, Steven Price.

He’ll soon be making his way to the Steel City for a performance at The Greystones, where he will share some of the work created during the course of an incredibly difficult and emotional period of his life in recent years.

Following a tragic loss, he has since stated that he “was in full crisis management mode”, and the result of this internal pain and suffering as such became a collection of songs that would lead to his sixth studio album, The Fray.

It goes without saying that this is not only an evocative but sincere collection of songs that sheds a light into the thoughts of someone who is tentatively processing a multitude of feelings and thoughts. Each of the songs is a lyrical polaroid of sorts, one that succinctly allows the listener into the world he paints with his distinctive and weaving vocals, while also being sincerely articulate and displays a level of depth and understanding which is rather admirable.

Speaking on his most recent project, The Fray Variations, which was released only a week ago he had this to say.

"Steven Price is someone I have admired for a long time. I have been fortunate to work with him on several of his film scores, lending vocals and guitars to such films as Fury and Ophelia. He is a beautiful arranger whose taste and phrasing evokes George Martin & Robert Kirby."

This mutual respect and admiration is evident in the soulful , One Day at a Time, which is subtly underscored with an emotively lilting violin score.

“There is a profound Englishness at work there. I am aware of him conjuring the sensation we musicians most strive for: a connection to the unknown, the intangible. That blurred layer of unreality in which music plays upon our most primal sensibilities”

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, The Fray Variations, is a beautifully subtle take on six of the songs from his 2021 release, The Fray, replete with string quartet arranged by Price no less.

"When I wrote The Fray it was to be built around guitar, piano and bass. Naturally it sprawled a little as the songs took shape, but by the time we closed the studio door, we had captured a certain intimacy.”

Taken on it’s own The Fray is a remarkably frank and hopeful album, one that is a highly recommended listen. John does admit that he has often thought about doing something more with his music for a while now but he was slightly concerned that the guitars, piano and drums would overpower the inclusion of strings.

“I made a difficult decision to stick to my guiding principle, which is to say that less is more.”

“And yet… When the album was mixed and mastered, I couldn’t help but imagine a set of recordings presented even more intimately, as chamber pieces for string quartet. No backing vocals, no lead guitar overdubs. It kept me up at night”

However, when he finally took the plunge and went for it… the results were more than a pleasant surprise.

“Steven Price led the quartet to realise new interpretations of these songs. He took them and pulled them apart, stitching them back together in ways I could not have.”

The outcome was one that exceeded his expectations, even going so far as to inspire a wholly new song as well.

“What an experience, to collaborate with someone at his level working purely for the love of the song. It blew me away. We also recorded a new song called Dartmouth Ferry, dedicated to my father.”

“I’m excited to present these variations, to uncover something new in the songs.”

John Smith will be performing at The Greystones, Sheffield, from 8pm on April 6, 2022. You can get your tickets here: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/529650

The Fray Variations was released on March 26, 2022, and is available from all good record shops and on all streaming platforms.