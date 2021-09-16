‘Electrifying’ rave bingo event is coming to Sheffield this Autumn

Bada Bingo has announced it will be coming to Sheffield on October 2 to put on a huge party alongside bingo and promises a bonkers night out complete with confetti cannons, whacky prizes, live performers and a few surprises,

Dubbed the ‘most electrifying party bingo’ game by organisers, Bada Bingo combines a classic game of bingo with a nightclub-rave style atmosphere to give visitors a unique and wild experience.

Everyone will be in with a chance of winning a range of crazy prizes, including an inflatable dinosaur costume, a lordship title and £500 in cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rave bingo is coming to Sheffield this Autumn

Commenting on the launch, Andy Bright, head of events and entertainment at Bada Bingo, says: “Everyone loves a game of bingo, but not everyone has seen bingo quite this bonkers. With whacky prizes, live performers, sing your heart out songs and loads of strobe lights, we’re promising to bring a whole new chaos to the bingo-rave world. Prepare yourself for a night of madness, and we can’t wait to host ravers ready to get their dabbers out across the UK.”

The event will be hosted at the existing Buzz Bingo venue on Cricket Inn Road, in Sheffield, with the club undergoing a bold and colourful makeover to ensure they’re Bada Bingo ready.

Tickets are now on sale from £11.25 and are available to purchase on the Bada Bingo website.